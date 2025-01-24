Ranking top 10 MLB catchers heading into the 2025 season ft. Adley Rutschman and Austin Wells

Catcher is one of the most important positions in baseball. Having a good one can be the difference-maker on defense since they call the pitches and are responsible for keeping runners where they are if they get on base. Heading into 2025, these players are the best of the best at the position.
Top 10 MLB catchers right now
10) Francisco Alvarez
Francisco Alvarez really broke out last year with the New York Mets. The catcher had a 102 wRC+ and 1.9 fWAR in 100 games. He's projected to bump that up to 3.6 in 2025.
9) Gabriel Moreno
One of the most well-rounded catchers in baseball, Gabriel Moreno is primed for a big year. Last year, he recorded 2.5 fWAR in just 97 games, and Fangraphs is projecting a bump to 4.0 this year. That's tied for fifth among catchers.
8) Yainer Diaz
Yainer Diaz was once considered one of the top young catchers in baseball. He's now just a top catcher in the MLB. He's projected to record 3.2 fWAR after a 3.1 season with a 117 wRC+ last year.
7) Alejandro Kirk
Alejandro Kirk is projected to record the fifth-most fWAR at the position in 2025. Last year, he had 2.8 fWAR with below-average offense in 103 games, so he's certainly capable of a big year.
6) Will Smith
Perhaps overlooked because of his star-studded teammates, Will Smith is still one of the best catchers in baseball. He's projected to record 3.1 fWAR this year, and his offensive production hitting behind superstars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani should be high.
5) Austin Wells
Austin Wells was a Rookie of the Year finalist last season and had 3.4 fWAR in 115 games. The New York Yankees traded Jose Trevino, so it's his plate now. He would've had 4.4 fWAR if he'd played most days, so expect something like that this year.
4) Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh tied for the lead in fWAR among catchers last year. The Seattle Mariners star is projected to record 4.8 this year, which would be the second-most. He is an elite defender, as he recorded a 21.8 defensive rating last year.
3) William Contreras
In terms of offense, there is no better catcher than William Contreras. The Milwaukee Brewers catcher had a 131 wRC+ last year, tops among catchers. He also was tied with Raleigh for the most fWAR with 5.4.
2) Patrick Bailey
Patrick Bailey is probably the best defensive catcher in the sport. He recorded 4.3 fWAR in only 121 games with virtually no offensive production. This year, he's projected to record the fourth-most fWAR (4.4) at the position.
1) Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman had a disappointing season last year, but the Baltimore Orioles star still recorded the sixth-most fWAR (2.8) among catchers. Fangraphs expects a bounceback year from him with 4.7 fWAR, but Rutschman is still very young and has a ton of talent.