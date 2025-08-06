"Aaron Boone won today" - Disheartened Devin Williams addresses manager’s support as Yankees’ wild card hopes hang by a thread

New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams seemed disappointed after coming up short again after being entrusted by manager Aaron Boone in another high-leverage situation. Despite giving up a pivotal game-tying home run to Texas Rangers' Joc Pederson on Monday, Boone picked Williams to keep the game scoreless in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game.However, Williams' pitching woes continued, as he loaded up the bases before Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run single. The Yankees weren't able to tie the game in the ninth inning as they lost 2-0.After the game, Williams, asked about the confidence Boone shows in him, spoke highly of the manager.&quot;He was falling off everything,&quot; Williams said. &quot;You know, he won today. You know, I'll try and get him the next time.&quot;There was a moment in the eighth inning when Boone could have pulled out Williams (as he had issued two back-to-back walks) for David Bednar or Mark Leiter Jr., who were warming up. However, Boone trusted Williams to get out of the jam, but things didn't happen as expected.Devin Williams reflects on Jasson Dominguez's drop catchBefore Devin Williams loaded up the bases with two walks, he almost got Adolis Garcia to fly out. The Rangers slugger hit a ball to left field as the outfielder traced the ball going backwards. But despite getting a glove on it, the left fielder couldn't make the play as the ball popped out of his hand to the outfield wall.In the meantime, Garcia reached second base, completing the double, kickstarting the offensive juggernaut in the eighth inning.Williams, asked whether Dominguez could have made that catch, said:&quot;I mean, it's hard to expect him to catch that ball, but, you know, he got a glove on it, so he came close, but you can't expect that to be caught,&quot; Williams said.Joc Pederson and Wyatt Langford were walked by Williams in succession. Talking about what went wrong, Williams said:&quot;I was trying to stay with my heater to Joc. I wasn't really mad about that one, you know, set up the double play. But what really hurt me was the walk to Langford.&quot;Devin Williams is in the midst of a rough season, posting 9.39 ERA in his last eight games.