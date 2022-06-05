“Aaron f***ing Judge. Pay that man!” - New York Yankees fans want Aaron Judge re-signed immediately after he crushes a leadoff home run against the Detroit Tigers   

The big #99 has done it again. Aaron Judge didn't wait around today to give the New York Yankees a 1-0 lead over the Detroit Tigers. In the bottom of the first inning at Yankee Stadium, Judge teed up the first offering from Tigers starter Beau Brieske and sent it over the right field wall. It was his 21st home run of the season, putting him five ahead of his only trailer in the entire league, Mookie Betts.

New York Yankees @Yankees ‍⚖️ All Rise for a Leadoff Dinger‍⚖️ All Rise for a Leadoff Dinger 👨‍⚖️ https://t.co/QMvbdVYWO4

Fans have already been hailing Judge as the American League's MVP so far. This home run reaffirmed those sentiments, sending Twitter into a flurry of comments commanding the MLB give Judge the trophy early.

New York Yankees fans also began tweeting about Judge, but their comments were generally of a different nature. They're more concerned with keeping Judge in the Bronx. His contract expires at the end of this season, and Judge has already turned down one extension offer. Will Judge come back, or will he walk after this year? Here's how Twitter reacted to the fuss.

New York Yankees fans want Aaron Judge re-signed immediately after he crushes a leadoff home run against the Detroit Tigers

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has hit 21 home runs this season.

This fan is making himself very clear: He wants Judge re-signed now.

When Judge turned down Yankees general manager Brian Cashman's huge extension offer in April, the MLB world thought he was crazy. As it turns out, Judge knew his price tag was higher.

George Campbell @soupgrowscold Thought Aaron Judge was nuts for turning down that extension. Turns out he's a shrewd businessman and an otherworldly masher. Thought Aaron Judge was nuts for turning down that extension. Turns out he's a shrewd businessman and an otherworldly masher.

They're giving away Aaron Judge bobbleheads at Yankee Stadium today. Judge picked the perfect time to hit a leadoff home run.

RayRock1989 @RayRock1989 Aaron judge bobble head doll at yankees stadium 🏟 Aaron judge bobble head doll at yankees stadium 🏟 https://t.co/Sp4PXynCUa

As this fan points out, Judge really has no current competition for American League MVP.

Angel Gonzalez @angel_G96 Aaron Judge running away with the MVP. Aaron Judge running away with the MVP.

Everyone makes mistakes, but this user thinks letting Judge walk would be unforgivable.

Mac @GrxpeJelly If the Yankees don’t pay Aaron Judge it will be the biggest mistake in franchise history. If the Yankees don’t pay Aaron Judge it will be the biggest mistake in franchise history.

Summon the naysayers. This user thinks Judge wouldn't hit nearly as many home runs if he didn't play half of his games at Yankee Stadium.

Dillon Mohr @APOLLOMOHR I wanna give Aaron judge credit for being on pace for 65 home runs but how much credit can a guy who half of his HRs would maybe be doubles or pop ups at any other stadium really get. I wanna give Aaron judge credit for being on pace for 65 home runs but how much credit can a guy who half of his HRs would maybe be doubles or pop ups at any other stadium really get.

This fan is commanding Brian Cashman to re-sign Judge.

Ryan Flan @Ryan_Flan_30 Aaron fucking Judge. Pay that man!!!! Aaron fucking Judge. Pay that man!!!!

As this user points out, Judge is making history. He's just the fourth player in New York Yankees history to hit 20 home runs in a 38-game span.

At this rate, Judge looks like he'll easily hit over 55 home runs this season.

