"Gave up a home run to the real face of baseball", "Aaron Judge is simply better" - Aaron Judge launches league leading 19th home run off Shohei Ohtani; fans react

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees blasted his MLB-leading 19th home run of the season against last year's American League MVP Shohei Ohtani. Judge is certainly looking like he will run away with the home run crown this season as he is on pace for close to 60. The AL MVP favorite is off to an impressive start to his 2022 season.

"109.9 MPH for his 19th of the year." - @ MLB

"109.9 MPH for his 19th of the year." - @ MLB

Aaron Judge is now batting .311 with 19 home runs and 39 RBIs. Judge is in the last year of his contract with the Yankees and it appears he is going to cash in with a huge contract this off-season.

Baseball fans react to Aaron Judge's homer off of Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

Many fans took to Twitter to react to Aaron Judge's line-drive home run off of Ohtani. Here, we'll take a look at some of the best reactions from the clutch homer.

One fan reacted by saying that Ohtani is not good anymore. I wouldn't go that far. He is still a top player in the game, but he definitely is not having the type of season he had last year.

One fan said that Aaron Judge is a better overall player than Mike Trout. It is early in the season, and while Mike Trout is off to a great start, Judge has overtaken him as the best player in baseball.

"@MLB In my respected opinion, Aaron Judge is simply better than Mike Trout in every facet of the game." - @ Wheezy Sports

"@MLB In my respected opinion, Aaron Judge is simply better than Mike Trout in every facet of the game." - @ Wheezy Sports

One fan couldn't understand why they kept pitching to Judge. Have to agree, Judge is on an absolute tear right now.

Judge is still in contract disputes with the New York Yankees, and one fan wants them to pay him whatever it takes.

"Pay the man" - @ Rob

Lastly, one fan said that Shohei Ohtani needs to give up the cover of MLB 22 The Show to Judge, who is playing like the best player in baseball right now.

"Make that MLB The Show 22 cover and then give up a HR to the real face of baseball!" - @ Kelly Wiseman

"Make that MLB The Show 22 cover and then give up a HR to the real face of baseball!" - @ Kelly Wiseman

What a moment at Yankee Stadium. Two of the game's best players go head-to-head, and Judge delivers with a towering home run.

