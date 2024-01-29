Aaron Hicks Free Agency Update: Outfielder agrees deal with Angels, will remain on Yankees' payroll until 2025

The Los Angeles Angels have reached an agreement with free agent outfielder Aaron Hicks. According to MLB insider Jeff Fletcher, the former New York Yankees star is set to continue being paid by his former club, while also making $740,000 from Los Angeles for the 2024 season.

"Source: the Angels have agreed to a deal with OF Aaron Hicks, who is still being paid by the Yankees through 2025. He was released last year. Now retiring to my vacation." - @JeffFletcherOCR

While Aaron Hicks remains a polarizing figure among New York Yankees fans, he will present the Los Angeles Angels with a veteran outfielder who enjoyed a bounceback season once he joined the Baltimore Orioles. It remains to be seen how much he has in the tank given the fact he is 34 years old, however, his second half of the 2023 season is an encouraging sign for Los Angeles.

During Hicks' tenure with the New York Yankees from 2019 to 2023, the veteran outfielder struggled to make much of an impact, leading to his release from the club last year. Because of this release, New York will reportedly owe Hicks $8.76 million in 2024, $9.5 million in 2025, and $1 million in 2026 for a buyout.

Following his release, Hicks was signed by the Baltimore Orioles. It was with Baltimore that the veteran outfielder rebuilt some of his value. In 65 games with the Orioles, Hicks posted a .275 batting average with 7 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases.

Aaron Hicks will help the Los Angeles Angels usher in a new era in franchise history

The veteran outfielder will now join a Los Angeles Angels squad who is looking to establish a new culture and identity. Following the departure of Shohei Ohtani in free agency, the Halos have been making a number of changes this offseason in the hopes of competing in 2024.

One of the major changes that the Angels have made this offseason was the hiring of new manager Ron Washington. The long-time coach and manager said that everyone on the roster will need to perform if they want to receive playing time. Hicks will need to play like he did in Baltimore if he hopes to see everyday at-bats.

