Aaron Hicks Injury Update: Health status of Orioles slugger unable to avoid IL stint

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks has missed a few games recently with a back issue. He has only played one game since returning from a three-week absence while dealing with a hamstring strain.

The team announced on Saturday that they are placing Hicks on the 10-day IL. The club does not want to push somebody who is clearly hurting. In Hicks' place will be Ryan McKenna, who the team called up from Triple-A.

This has to be frustrating for Aaron Hicks, who has turned a corner since signing with Baltimore. In 43 games with the Orioles, Hicks is hitting .261/.355/.440 with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

Hicks' injury is a blow to Baltimore, who signed him when outfielder Cedric Mullins went to the IL in May. Baltimore will have to move on without him for the time being.

Aaron Hicks and the Baltimore Orioles are an exciting team

Aaron Hicks and the Baltimore Orioles have been fun to watch this season. Nobody expected them to be the top dogs in the American League East with a record of 75-47. They hold a two-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, who started the season unstoppable.

Baltimore has eight players with double-digit home runs this season, with Anthony Santander leading the way with 21. One player does not lead the offense; it comes from nearly everywhere in the lineup.

Their rotation is something you cannot overlook, either. They signed Jack Flahertty at the trade deadline to boost their rotation. The Orioles also have Kyle Bradish, Kyle Gibson, Dean Kramer, Cole Irvin, and the exciting Grayson Rodriguez.

This team has profound confidence and is ready to take the next step. The Orioles will be a team that everyone will want to stay away from once the postseason rolls along.