Aaron Hicks Injury Update: Orioles power hitter reportedly ready to re-join team in time for playoff run

Baltimore Orioles slugger Aaron Hicks is ready to return to the lineup. He has been on the IL since August 19 after he strained his lower back.

Hicks has already been seen hitting off the high-velocity machine, so it is safe to say that he feels good. Barring any setbacks, he could return on September 4 for the Orioles matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. The Orioles could use his bat in the lineup as they enter the regular season's final month.

"Aaron Hicks (lower back) said he feels like he's ready to return, but he noted, of course, that's up to the team. He said he won't need a rehab assignment" said Orioles reporter Jacob Meyer.

Hicks mentioned that he would not need a rehab assignment before returning to the team. However, the decision on when he can rejoin the squad is ultimately up to management.

Aaron Hicks has become a new player in Baltimore

Aaron Hicks has turned the corner after signing with the Baltimore Orioles. He struggled with the New York Yankees, hitting .188/.263/.524 in 28 games. In 43 games with the Orioles, he has hit .261/.355/.440.

The Yankees are among the hardest teams to play for when a player is underperforming. The media is loud, and the fanbase will get on their players until they turn it around.

A change in scenery seemed exactly what Hicks needed to get back on track. He looked like a completely different player when he landed in Baltimore.

The Orioles would love to have him back in the lineup. They have a series with the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros this month. They must be at their best to close out the month if they want to take home the American League East championship.