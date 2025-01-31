"Aaron Judge is 30 years old, he'll never have the year he had again" - When Yankees star's $360M deal was criticized by Chris "Mad Dog" Russo

Following the end of the 2022 season, Aaron Judge's contract with the New York Yankees came to a close. He was a free agent, and not just any free agent, but the most sought after in the class.

Nearly every team in the league did their best to try and attract Judge. However, it would be the Bronx Bombers who would end up winning the slugger over. The two sides agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract.

While plenty of Yankees fans were happy, some were calling the contract an overpay. MLB personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo criticized the club, stating Judge would start to deteriorate.

"Well, they probably [overpaid] because he's 30 years old, he'll never have the year he had again. The backend of the contract will probably not work out. It very rarely does for these big free agents who sign these big contracts, but they had no choice," Russo said.

Russo was certain this was an overpay and that he would not live up to the value during the last half of that contract. However, if the Yanks did not offer Judge this much, he would have signed elsewhere.

[Hal Steinbrenner] could not under any circumstances let Judge go. He would have had blood on his hands that you wouldn't believe, he would not have been able to walk in his own stadium, he would have been booed out the building, and he knew that," Russo said.

Chris Russo reveals what may have swayed Aaron Judge to re-sign with the Yankees

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

Playing for the Yankees is special. They are one of the most recognizable professional teams in all of sports and have one of the most dedicated fanbases in the world.

The Bronx Bombers are the most successful team in all of baseball. That rich history is something that likely helped Aaron Judge's decision.

"Judge's parents loved the idea that he is a Yankee, just like Jeter's parents did," Russo said.

Russo explained that he had heard rumors that Judge's parents loved him playing in the Bronx. It is the place where legends are born, and the club is always going to do its best to be a contender.

It is hard to imagine this team without Judge. He has become the club's leader both on and off the field, setting the tone for the rest of the clubhouse.

