Baseball season might still be a fair distance away, but Yankees fans love every bit of offseason action. Star slugger and Yankees captain Aaron Judge made a special appearance with teammate Anthony Rizzo at the Madison Square Garden.

The duo displayed their love for the local team, the New York Rangers, by wearing their iconic jerseys before their NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Fans were left gushing over the Yankees stars as they posed for pictures at the iconic venue, donning the Rangers jersey. Earlier this month, both Judge and Rizzo were seen watching a Rangers game at the same venue.

The Rangers are currently top of the points table in the Metropolitan Divison in the Eastern Conference, having won 19 of their 27 games so far. Meanwhile, their upcoming opponent, the Anaheim Ducks, sits at the bottom of the table in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

They have lost 18 games this season, just one less than the league-high 19 games by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Yankees fans hoping to see Aaron Judge extend his bromance with Juan Soto

The New York side got their hands on Juan Soto after the superstar outfielder was acquired from the San Diego Padres earlier this month. His arrival in New York excited fans as the team looks to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in history.

After his much anticipated at the Bronx Bombers, Soto entertained fans with his honest words during his first interview for the club. He revealed his excitement at making the switch from San Deigo and admitted that he was looking forward to rubbing shoulders with the 'big guys' Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

"More than excited to see how big is Aaron Judge & Giancarlo Stanton," Soto said in the interview.

