"Aaron Judge with beard is gonna be crazy";"Devin Williams changed history" - Fans ecstatic after Yankees overturn decades-old facial hair policy

The New York Yankees are finally making a major change to their longstanding hair policy. For decades, players had to have shorter hair and could not have beards. Well-kept mustaches are allowed, but nothing more. Hair must be above the shoulders as well.

Ad

This policy has long sparked debate in the MLB. When players who are known for their beards or their hair join the Yankees, they look nearly unrecognizable at first, and fans don't like that.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin Williams was the most recent example of this, and after he shaved his iconic beard, the Yankees decided to talk with former players and amended the policy. Well-kept beards are now allowed.

This got fans discussing the big change, and many are thrilled that the decades-old policy has changed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nothing beats players getting traded to or signing with the Yankees and then all of a sudden we get to make fun of what they actually look like," one joked.

"Excellent. Needed updating," another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Huge Yankees fan but this was the most antiquated policy in the league," one noted.

"Bearded Jeter would’ve won 8 rings," another laughed.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner said:

“Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

Ad

Carlos Rodon, Williams, Matt Carpenter, Gerrit Cole, and others have had to totally change their appearance upon joining the Yankees, but that won't be the case in the future.

What former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner said about hair policy in the 1970s

Back in the 1970s, the Yankees, at least internally, considered that they might have a hair problem, so they decided to enact a policy to keep everyone well-kept and clean shaven.

Ad

Carlos Rodon shaved when he joined the Yankees (Imagn)

At the time, George Steinbrenner, the late owner and father to current owner Hal, said, via MLB:

Ad

“I have nothing against long hair per se, but I’m trying to instill a certain sense of order and discipline in the ballclub, because I think discipline is important in an athlete. The players can joke about it, as long as they do it.”

Since then, players had to shave when they joined the Yankees. While there may have been some internal complaints, no one publicly criticized having to shave for the Yankees.

Ad

Gerrit Cole, who signed in 2020, had to shave his beard and trim his hair. He said at the time:

“That's the way it is. If you're a Yankee, you shave. That's what's up."

Now, he can grow back his beard as long as it's well-kept if he so chooses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback