"Aaron Judge is having the best Yankee offensive season in the past 70 years" "Go put your name in the history book" - New York Yankees fans astounded by Aaron Judge's 58th home run of the season

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is showing no signs of slowing down, blasting his fifty-eighth home run of the season. This homer came against the Milwaukee Brewers. Now just three home runs away from Roger Maris' single-season home run record, Judge is closing in.

Maris currently holds the franchise record for single-season home runs for the Yankees at 61, set in 1961. Aaron Judge is poised to break that record and etch his name into the history books.

Talkin' Yanks posted a clip of the home run blast to Twitter.

These home runs are becoming increasingly common for Judge. He has clearly proven to be the best home run hitter this season. Yankees fans adore seeing their top player perform at an MVP level game in and game out.

Judge has been without a peer in the home run race this season, his only competitor is history.

Yankees fans are already dreaming of different ways and places that Aaron Judge could break the record. While all of this is certainly easier said than done, it is fun to fantasize about.

If the record is broken in a game against the Boston Red Sox, the gloating and trash talk will be long-lasting. This home run was unfortunately only worth one-run, a sign of the New York Yankees' recent offensive struggles.

This home run tied the American League record for home runs in a single season for a right-handed batter.

This is one of the greatest offensive seasons in recent memory. Every single time Judge steps up to the plate, excellence is expected. Many players in the MLB could not handle that kind of pressure, but it appears to come easily to Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees superstar made the decision to bet on himself during the offseason, refusing an extension with the Yankees. It is safe to say that that bet has paid off in spades.

The New York Yankees are one of the top teams in the American LEague, and they would not be their without Judge.

Aaron Judge has led the New York Yankees during their offensive struggles

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

The difficulties the Yankees have faced in recent months are very well documented. During that slump, however, Aaron Judge remained a beacon of consistency and greatness. Without him, the slump and losses would have been compounded and been significantly worse.

As he continues his pursuit of history, the team needs to follow his example as they chase a World Series championship.

