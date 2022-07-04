"Aaron Judge is the biggest star in baseball. He transcends sports" - Alex Rodriguez is all praises for Aaron Judge, chalks out the options for New York Yankees to retain him

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez referred to Aaron Judge as a massive star in baseball and said that he transcends sports. Aaron is reigning in the MLB Season 2022 with 294 AB, 29 HR, 59 RBI, 83 H, and 64 R. Aaron and the New York Yankees agreed to a $19,000,000, one-year contract on June 24. However, Aaron's true desire is to play for the rest of his career with the Yankees and don their jersey.

Alex appeared on KayRod Cast with Michael Kay on ESPN2 and discussed the available options for the New York Yankees to keep him.

Alex said:

"The Yankees today are worth $6 billion and counting. The Yankees have two options to make Judge the highest paid in the game. An 8-year, $43.4 million-a-year deal, or a 5-year, $43.4 million-a-year contract." 50 million a year. That would be a great deal for the Yankees and even better for Aaron Judge."

"Aaron Judge is the biggest star in baseball. He transcends sports. The Yankees have two options this off-season if they want to keep him. How much would you offer 99? Great discussion with my man Michael Kay on KayRod Cast and a special thanks to Kelsey Wise for making the graphics." - @Alex Rodriguez

With his incredible baseball skills, Aaron deserves to be highly paid, and rightly so.

Alex Rodriguez compared the value of Aaron Judge with a top-tier NBA player

Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees

Alex also compared Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees on the KayRod Cast. Rodriguez emphasized the role Steph played in the Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship victory and how Aaron, too, could win the World Series for the Yankees.

Alex said:

"Look what Curry is making who just won his fourth NBA title, making almost $46 million in a $6 billion franchise."

The best part is that, despite his desire to always be a Yankee, Aaron is aware of his value and is unwilling to accept anything less. Given that the Yankees are worth at least $6 billion, according to Alex Rodriguez, they ought to be pay him fairly and on pace with what the team earns annually.

