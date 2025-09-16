  • home icon
  • “Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh are both invaluable” - Mookie Betts impresses MLB analyst with expert insight on AL MVP showdown

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 16, 2025 05:54 GMT
The race for the American League MVP title has been intense with New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher being neck to neck this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts joined the MLB Network on Monday and discussed the AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh. When MLB analyst Greg Amsinger asked the former MVP about his thoughts on the two contenders, Betts said both Raleigh and Judge are "invaluable."

Betts said that while Raleigh does a great job from behind the plate and with his hitting, Judge is one of the best hitters in the game and the other aspect of his game is his leadership, which is also invaluable.

"I mean, I'm not here to vote and to try and divide one way or the other, but it's really just kind of how you see it," Betts said. "There areoso many different perspectives on it, but for me, they're both Invaluable.
"Like, there's no way to place value on what they bring to the table, and they're both having amazing seasons."
Betts' analysis impressed Amsinger:

"That was so good, Mookie, because you opened my eyes."
Betts, who batted .462 with two homers, 10 RBI, three doubles, three walks, seven runs scored across six games, was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday. Judge took the accolade for the AL after going .450 (9-for-20) with five home runs, five RBI and nine runs scored in six games.

Dodgers fall to Philadelphia Phillies despite Mookie Betts' stellar night

The Dodgers hosted the Philadelphia Phillies for the first game of the series on Monday. Mookie Betts' sacrifice fly tied the score in the third inning after Kyle Schwarber had given the Phillies the lead with his 53rd home run of the season.

Betts' second sac fly helped the team to a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. However, the Phillies turned things around to take a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning. Betts came in clutch in the bottom of the frame with a solo homer to tie the score.

The game headed into extra innings after Bryce Harper and Andy Pages' solo home runs made it 5-5 in the ninth. However, it was J.T. Realmuto's sacrifice fly that decided the game as the Phillies won 6-5 to clinch the series opener and the NL East.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

