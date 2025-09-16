“Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh are both invaluable” - Mookie Betts impresses MLB analyst with expert insight on AL MVP showdown

The race for the American League MVP title has been intense with New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher being neck to neck this season.Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts joined the MLB Network on Monday and discussed the AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh. When MLB analyst Greg Amsinger asked the former MVP about his thoughts on the two contenders, Betts said both Raleigh and Judge are &quot;invaluable.&quot;Betts said that while Raleigh does a great job from behind the plate and with his hitting, Judge is one of the best hitters in the game and the other aspect of his game is his leadership, which is also invaluable.&quot;I mean, I'm not here to vote and to try and divide one way or the other, but it's really just kind of how you see it,&quot; Betts said. &quot;There areoso many different perspectives on it, but for me, they're both Invaluable.&quot;Like, there's no way to place value on what they bring to the table, and they're both having amazing seasons.&quot;Betts' analysis impressed Amsinger:&quot;That was so good, Mookie, because you opened my eyes.&quot;Betts, who batted .462 with two homers, 10 RBI, three doubles, three walks, seven runs scored across six games, was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday. Judge took the accolade for the AL after going .450 (9-for-20) with five home runs, five RBI and nine runs scored in six games.Dodgers fall to Philadelphia Phillies despite Mookie Betts' stellar nightThe Dodgers hosted the Philadelphia Phillies for the first game of the series on Monday. Mookie Betts' sacrifice fly tied the score in the third inning after Kyle Schwarber had given the Phillies the lead with his 53rd home run of the season.Betts' second sac fly helped the team to a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. However, the Phillies turned things around to take a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning. Betts came in clutch in the bottom of the frame with a solo homer to tie the score.The game headed into extra innings after Bryce Harper and Andy Pages' solo home runs made it 5-5 in the ninth. However, it was J.T. Realmuto's sacrifice fly that decided the game as the Phillies won 6-5 to clinch the series opener and the NL East.