  "Aaron Judge can play basketball" - Luka Doncic endorses No.99's hoop potential after receiving exclusive gifts from captain at Yankee Stadium

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 29, 2025 04:08 GMT
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge met Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic ahead of the team's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Luka Donic was at Yankee Stadium to watch the Bronx Bombers in action. While Aaron Judge didn't feature in the game, he met the NBA star along with Yankees teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The two-time AL MVP gifted Doncic a Yankees jersey with the Lakers star's No. 77 on the back along with signed cleats. Doncic returned the favor by gifting his "NY vs. NY" Jordan Luka .77s to the Yankees captain.

After taking pictures with Judge and Chisholm, Doncic joined the broadcasting booth. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay asked the Lakers star if Judge could "play basketball or was he too jacked."

"Yeah he can play (basketball)," Doncic said. "Probably power forward."
Apart from fellow Jordan Brand athletes Judge and Jazz, Doncic also met other Yankees players like Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Volpe and Marcus Stroman in the clubhouse. However, Doncic didn't pledge his allegiance to the Yankees even though he said he liked the New York Knicks.

Luka Doncic gives hilarious reply on his baseball ability during Yankees game

During his time with Michael Kay and David Cone in the YES Network booth, Luka Doncic was asked if he played baseball and if he was good at it. The Lakers All-Star had a witty response.

"[I played baseball] a lot," Dončić said. "On the Wii console. Yeah, on Wii, I was great," Dončić replied. "Here? Probably not."

Luka Doncic's trade to the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks last season shocked the world. Although he struggled for the Lakers last season, the NBA All-Star featured on Men's Health cover in a shredded look ahead of the new season.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
