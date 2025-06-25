"Aaron Judge isn't clutch"; "Absolutely pathetic" - Fans call out Yankees captain's poor outing in 5-4 loss

The New York Yankees once again failed to secure a win as they lost 5-4 in 11 innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Despite leading on the scoreboard early in the game, they couldn't capitalize on Carlos Rodon’s lead.

Aaron Judge gave New York the lead in the top of the last inning, 4-3, scoring on a wild pitch and a grounder at third. When asked about the team going through a slump, Judge said that it’s on everybody, and the best they can do is to get better. The team has currently lost nine out of twelve games.

“We got to play better. That’s it. You know, we’re not playing that great…We got to move on. We got to turn the page. We got to get to the next one…we got to figure it out. It’s on us,” Aaron Judge said [0:30 - 0:58].

In Chase Burns' debut, he struck out Judge on four pitches as he missed scoring on a third-strike slider along with NY Yankees Trent Grisham and Ben Rice. Fans were pretty unhappy with his performance vs. the Reds as they rallied against the captain following the team’s 5-4 loss in the 11th inning.

One X user called out Judge, writing:

“He (Aaron Judge) isn’t clutch”.

“Yup absolutely pathetic,” another slammed.

“Unfortunately he doesn’t have the clutch gene,” one X user noted.

“He just can’t do it often enough. It’s not in his DNA,” one more penned.

“Guy is unbelievably cold rn,” another said.

“He hasn’t been clutch for a long time,” an X user noted.

“Insane how he can be one of the best players ever yet choke when we need him most. Unacceptable,” another wrote.

In this game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was the only player to get multiple hits but was ejected after arguing with the umpire over a controversial call. He was held back by Aaron Boone and teammate Jasson Dominguez later in the dugout.

Aaron Judge had high praise for Reds pitcher Chase Burns

Aaron Judge and Chase Burns [Source: Imagn]

Talking about Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns, Aaron Judge noted that he was impressed by his debut performance. He had an electrifying debut where he recorded 3 runs, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, and 81 pitches.

“Good young arm, man. Excited for his future. He’s running it up there to 100 miles an hour. Good feel for all his breaking pitches. It was impressive,” Aaron Judge said [1:05 - 1:31].

He further added that, unlike rookies who scramble all over the place on the debut day, Chase Burns had his game all worked up. Judge said that he’s excited to see him grow further, but isn’t too excited as they lost the match against them.

