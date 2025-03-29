Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and other stars power Yankees to one-of-a-kind MLB home run record

Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and other New York Yankees players had one thing on their mind on Saturday. They wanted to do nothing more than light up the stands with home runs against their former teammate, Nestor Cortes.

They did just that, opening up the game with three consecutive home runs thanks to Goldschmidt, Bellinger, and Judge. Later that inning, Austin Wells joined the party with a solo blast of his own.

The club would then go on to hit three more home runs through the first three innings. According to baseball history enthusiast Sarah Langs, this is the most home runs through three innings in MLB history.

Nestor Cortes let up five home runs himself through two innings. Milwaukee then turned to Connor Thomas out of the bullpen and let up two home runs during the third inning.

Six different players hit a home run during those three innings. However, Aaron Judge went on to hit two during that time and went on to hit his third of the game later in the fourth inning.

The runs did not just stop there, though. By the seventh inning, the Yanks were able to put up a football score, pushing across an impressive 20 runs across the board.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees are starting the season on the right foot

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

Many people came into the season wondering how the Yankees' offense would look without Juan Soto. He was a pivotal part of the team's success, but the club could not re-sign him during free agency.

Those concerns got even worse when Giancarlo Stanton came into spring training banged up. He is currently dealing with injuries to both his elbows and has just started swinging indoors.

After losing a big piece of the offense and having another on the IL, the Bronx Bombers have not faltered. Aaron Judge and the club have put their best foot forward to start the season.

There is no timetable for Stanton to return, and the front office will likely take their time getting him back into the lineup. They do not want to risk further injury, especially with how often he has been to the IL over the last few years.

Other players have stepped up, and they will need to continue to do that. While they are a different team than last year, the Yanks are still one fans will want to keep an eye on.

