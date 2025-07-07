Aaron Judge commends Mets manager Carlos Mendoza’s “great ballclub” after Yankees' snap 6-game losing streak

Aaron Judge's New York Yankees finally ended their season-long six-game losing streak in Game 3 of the Subway Series vs. the New York Mets. Judge and Cody Bellinger's play in the series marked the end of their slump.

Ad

During a post-game media appearance, Aaron Judge spoke on battling the Mets, and all he had was high praise for the rival team and their manager. He commended Mets manager Carlos Mendoza for his ability to “get the boys fired up” in any game.

“They got a great ballclub, it starts with their manager. Mendy, I've seen him for years here; he's going to get the boys fired up, ready to go. It's a great ballclub."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

When asked if the pressure of ending the slump tied them down more, Judge replied with a firm “no” and added:

“Every game is important. Doesn’t matter what happened before, what’s coming up. It’s just about today. We were focused on today. We really weren’t worried about the past six games, past 10 games, past 70 games. We’re worried about what we had today in front of us.”

Ad

Judge's lead-off homer in the fifth inning provided the Yankees with a much-needed boost, along with Cody Bellinger’s seventh-inning play in a 6-4 victory. Manager Aaron Boone further labeled the game as “play of the year so far” following the six-game losing streak.

Max Fried, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to join Aaron Judge in Midsummer Classic

Max Fried, Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr. [Source: Imagn]

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried and third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. are set to join one of the All-Star game’s leading vote-getters, Aaron Judge, in the Midsummer Classic. Judge noted that both players deserved the roster spot, celebrating the news alongside their 6-4 win.

Ad

“I’m excited for both of them to be in Atlanta," he said. "They both deserve it. And hopefully we can grab a couple more guys in this room to have with us.”

Manager Aaron Boone said Max Fried is “making a case” with All-Star selection as one of the top pitchers in the league. The game is scheduled to start on July 15 at Truist Park. Boone will be managing the All-Star lineup card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushani Chatterjee Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.



Her favorite teams are the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of both the teams which left her conflicted during the 2024 World Series game.



She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.



Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general). Know More