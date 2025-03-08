"Aaron Judge and Derek Jeter carry themselves in a very similar way" - When MLB analyst Mark Teixeira drew parallels between Yankees' two legends

The New York Yankees took a chance on Aaron Judge with their 32nd overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft. He was a big outfielder who could crush the ball, but some were not sure he would be able to stick in the field.

However, he turned heads when he made his debut in 2016 and got fans' attention the following season. He hit thirty home runs before the 2017 All-Star break and won the Home Run Derby.

He quickly became a star; however, he remained himself on the field and in the media. Mark Teixeira, a former Yankees slugger, said that Judge carried himself like Derek Jeter.

"Aaron and Derek carry themselves in a very similar way," Teixeira said in August 2017, via TIME Magazine.

Jeter was known for navigating the media throughout his career, keeping distractions to a minimum. During his high and low points, he never wanted the story to be about him but his team.

This has been the same mindset that Judge has shown, especially after being named the team's 16th captain right after Jeter. The two-time AL MVP lets his game do the talking and puts the team first.

MLB analyst could not believe Aaron Judge produced so much power at the plate

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

Aaron Judge became an immediate threat at the plate in the 2017 season. He had no problem getting his barrel on baseballs and launched them far into the stands.

How far he could hit the ball was something some had never seen before. Former Yankee and MLB analyst Gary Sheffield was in awe of how elite Judge was in the box.

"It's just like Stephen Curry," Sheffield said in August 2017, via Yahoo Sports. "When Curry hits a three-pointer from near half-court, it's much sexier than a regular three. Aaron Judge is hitting balls to places we've never seen."

Sheffield compared Judge's immense power to Stephen Curry's accuracy and impressive range past the 3-point line. He has become almost automatic from beyond the arc over the years and fans are left in awe when he shoots from deep.

Judge quickly jumped aboard this boat as fans became accustomed to him hitting home run after home run. In 2017, he led all MLB hitters with the hardest hit ball after he took one 121.1 mph off the barrel against the Baltimore Orioles.

