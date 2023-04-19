Aaron Judge had a lot to say about Shohei Ohtani as he brought on the 'Sho' at Yankee Stadium, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

Ohtani homered in the first inning before completing another run in the fifth off a walk and a double stolen base.

The showcase was highly anticipated as two former American League MVPs squared off against each other. It is safe to say that Shohei Ohtani got the nod in the series opener.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2021 AL MVP hit a flyball to right field to get a two-run home run off Clark Schmidt. The 391 ft. homer went into the stands with an exit velocity of 116.7 mph.

The day marked the 100-year anniversary of the Yankees. In homering, Ohtani emulated Babe Ruth, who had also hit a homer 100 years back.

In the fifth inning, he was walked before he stole second base and an error off Kyle Higashioka's throw earned him third. Ohtani completed to drive in another run for the team.

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge had some comments about Ohtani's upcoming free agency after he wowed all 37,883 spectators in the stands.

"I’ve never seen a player like him go into free agency where he’s one of the top pitchers in the game (and) one of the top hitters in the game,'' said Judge. "It’s going to be exciting to watch and I’m excited to see where he goes.''

Aaron Judge hesitant to comment about seeing Shohei Ohtani in pinstripes

When asked about the prospects of watching Shohei Ohtani in a New York Yankees uniform, captain Aaron Judge didn't add anything valuable. The record-breaking HR hero from last year played it safe.

"I’m just going to admire him from afar,'' said Judge.

The current consensus is that Shohei Ohtani will remain on the west coast.

Even if the 28-year-old is to move across the country to NYC, the New York Mets look like a safer destination. The likes of the first professional top-level two-way player in years will definitely attract contracts in excess of $500 million.

Poll : 0 votes