“Aaron Judge the face of baseball” “D**n that must be fun as a fan” - New York Yankees fans react to club achieving most walk-off wins in 2022 MLB season

The New York Yankees have been, without question, the team to watch this year. Now with a record of 54-20, the Yankees have the best record in baseball, far surpassing all other competitors.

Some have even begun to say that the 2022 New York Yankees might be knocking on the door of the winningest season in MLB history. The title currently belongs to the Seattle Mariners, who set it with 116 wins in 2001.

MLB @MLB The @Yankees have had 40 home games. 10 have been walk-off wins. 🤯 The @Yankees have had 40 home games. 10 have been walk-off wins. 🤯 https://t.co/j0DNThL2QS

The Yankees have won 10 of their 40 home games in walk-off fashion. A video posted by MLB yesterday included a short montage of every single walk-off victory for the Yankees so far this season. The Yankees lead the MLB in walk-offs this year, and fans have reacted online accordingly.

MLB Twitter reacts to a video of all 10 walk-off wins for the New York Yankees this season

The New York Yankees are leading the MLB in almost every hitting metric so far in 2022. They currently lead the league in RBIs with 356, home runs with 123, and runs scored with 376.

Aaron Judge is leading the way for his team. Judge tops the charts with 28 home runs at this point in the season. He himself has been responsible for three of the 10 walk-off wins for the Yankees this year.

A two-time All-Star, fans are beginning to see Judge as a contender for the American League MVP Award. Aaron Judge is also leading the MLB in total bases with a whopping 176.

Highlighted in the video are also the other New York Yankees players who have ended it for their team this year.

Josh Donaldson, who came over to the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins, has another three walk-offs of his own. Donaldson got the first walk-off victory for the Yankees over the Boston Red Sox on Opening Weekend.

Another player who has stepped up for the Yankees has been catcher Jose Trevino. Trevino has a pair of walk-off hits for the Yankees this season, the most famous of which came on his late father's birthday.

As we move further along in this season, it is clear that the Yankees are the team to beat. This special club is finding ways to get it done at any point in the ball game and will likely continue to do big things this year.

