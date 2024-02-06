Aaron Judge Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Yankees captain in 2024? 

Aaron Judge is not only one of the best players in the MLB but one of the most famous. The hulking outfielder has become one of the most well-known players for a number of reasons. These include the fact that he is the captain of the New York Yankees as well as one of the tallest players in the league.

Not only has Aaron Judge made a name for himself for these two reasons but he has also become must-watch television. The 6-foot-7 slugging outfielder won the 2022 American League MVP after setting a new AL record for home runs by a player in a single season, hitting 62 total.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Juan Soto and Aaron Judge going back to back is going to be so electric especially late into games i’m so excited for this DUO in 2024" - @JuanSotoEnjoyer

That level of production has not only translated on the MLB field but also when it comes to fantasy baseball. As one of the premier hitters in the MLB, the New York Yankees superstar has been an elite source of home runs and all of the additional stats that come along with it.

However, the fact that Judge is limited in terms of steals hurts his overall ranking, but only a little bit. This has led to the question of when managers should select Judge in their upcoming drafts.

Aaron Judge should be among top 5 picks in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

Although the Yankees captain does not have the stolen base upside of Ronald Acuna Jr. or Mookie Betts, he should still be considered as one of the top five picks in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. Without question, the number one spot for the 2024 campaign belongs to Ronald Acuna Jr. because of his elite stolen base and home run potential.

That being said, Judge could vy for the No. 2 pick. The consensus of fantasy baseball experts ranks Mookie Betts ahead of Aaron Judge this upcoming season, but those are the only two players that many rank above him.

Expand Tweet

"JUAN SOTO WILL BE SHARING THE FIELD WITH AARON JUDGE IN 2024. JUAN SOTO IS A NEW YORK YANKEE" - @JuanSotoEnjoyer

The newly revamped New York Yankees lineup should benefit Judge's counting stats. This offseason, the Bronx Bombers acquired several notable offensive weapons, including Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham. This injection of talent only raises Judge's fantasy baseball floor. If Judge can remain healthy, fantasy owners should look forward to league-winning home runs and RBI numbers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.