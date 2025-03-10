Aaron Judge gets honest on Yankees duo potentially being one of the best infield partnerships in MLB

Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge reflected on the New York Yankees' new look infield for the 2025 season with Jazz Chisholm Jr. playing second base.

The Yankees traded Jazz Chisholm Jr. in 2024 from the Miami Marlins to potentially play second base. However, the Yankees second baseman at the time, Gleyber Torres, reportedly refused to give up his position, seeing Chisholm play third base for the team for almost three months.

With Torres' exit in the offseason, the former Marlins star will be the Yankees' everyday second baseman next season and claimed to form the “best shortstop-second baseman” duo with Anthony Volpe.

Aaron Judge was asked about Chisholm Jr.'s bold claim by Yes Network's Meredith Marakovits and the Yankees captain saw potential in his Yankees teammate's claim.

"He's on par with it," Judge said (0:50 onwards). "Especially with how well they both play defense. They got so much range, so much speed, quickness and their instincts out there is, If it's not the best, it's top 10 with the best. So it's gonna be fun to see those two do their thing up the middle."

While Chisholm Jr. and Volpe will occupy the middle infield the Yankees have a potential hole at third base with DJ LeMahieu's injury. The team could trade for veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado as a potential solution.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made bold claim heading into 2025 season

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a decent start to his Yankees tenure last season and expects to build on it this year. While he had an indifferent end to the season, the All-Star infielder has set lofty goals heading into the 2025 season.

“We all know I’m going for the Gold Glove, man, that’s the only way I know how to go," Chisholm told MLB Network on X. "There’s only one way I aim and it’s at the top. So for me it means Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, do it all. Might win an MVP."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a productive outing against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, smoking a two-run home run to get the Yankees on the scoreboard in a 6-5 loss. He drove in two runs in his three plate appearances over two hits.

