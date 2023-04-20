The New York Yankees' game against the LA Angels produced a first innings for the ages. This saw Yankees stalwart Aaron Judge rob Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of what would have been a clean homer on any other day.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a home run with his bare hand trib.al/pwvH9yx Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a home run with his bare hand trib.al/pwvH9yx

"Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a home run with his bare hand," Sports Illustrated, Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Judge followed up his brilliance on the field with a stunning two-run homer to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Aaron Judge gave an immaculate assessment of what was a fine performance from the New York Yankees.

YES Network @YESNetwork



: "Best 1st inning ever?"



Judge: "It wasn't too bad." Aaron Judge opened the game robbing Shohei Ohtani of a homer, then going yard himself. @JustinShackil : "Best 1st inning ever?"Judge: "It wasn't too bad." Aaron Judge opened the game robbing Shohei Ohtani of a homer, then going yard himself.@JustinShackil: "Best 1st inning ever?"Judge: "It wasn't too bad." https://t.co/exieqwmzSn

"Aaron Judge opened the game robbing Shohei Ohtani of a homer, then going yard himself. @JustinShackil: "Best 1st inning ever?" Judge: "It wasn't too bad." - YES Network, Twitter.

Judge was particularly happy for recent Yankee debutant Jhony Brito, who put up a zero in the first.

Judge downplayed the excitement by merely conceding that the first innings wasn't "too bad." But we can be certain that he enjoyed hitting the sweet spot to help the Yankees clinch a lead.

"It wasn't too bad. Especially for Brito coming out back and having a bounce back, coming out putting up a zero there in the first is big time," Judge said.

When quizzed about which moment was more satisfying between the two, Judge conceded that it was the homer rather than the catch to send Ohtani packing.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on as Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees (not pictured) makes a catch for an out during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2023

The Yankees wrapped up the game 3-2 to clinch the second game in the series of three against the Los Angeles Angels.

Aaron Judge reiterates that he wants to play against the world's best

Judge sure did get one up over his counterpart last night. Robbing him of the homer with a juggling catch and hitting a two-run shot punctuated what was a special night for the New York Yankees skipper.

Judge reiterated after the game that he wants to continue challenging himself against the best.

“You want to play against the best,” Judge said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Judge and Ohtani are due to trade blows once again today. Will it be Shohei Ohtani's brilliance that carries the Angels over the line, or will it be Judge's smashing form with the bat that will take center stage?

Poll : 0 votes