"Aaron Judge and Hal Steinbrenner did it years ago" - Mets sportscaster points only way Pete Alonso re-signs with Mets

The New York Mets haven't yet budged from their position in contract negotiations with Pete Alonso. The first baseman remains unsigned despite being considered one of the top free agents of the off-season. Alonso is now reportedly willing to take short-term offers with a high average annual salary, but the Mets aren't willing to accept his demands of over $30 million per year.

New York Mets sportscaster Evan Roberts is not very optimistic about the chances of Pete Alonso returning to his old team. He feels the only way the four-time All-Star can come back to Queens is if he bypasses his agent and directly strikes a deal with Mets owner Steve Cohen or team president David Stearns, similar to what Aaron Judge and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner did a couple of years back.

Evan Roberts, the weekday afternoon host on WFAN, offered his thoughts on Pete Alonso re-signing with the Mets on Thursday.

"The only way this can be saved is for this to become personal with Pete Alonso and Steve Cohen/David Stearns, where Alonso goes around his agent and says, "I want to be a Met. Can we get this done?" And they work out a deal. Aaron Judge and Hal Steinbrenner did it years ago, a couple of years ago now.

"I'm not confident that that's going to happen. I'm sure there's some bad blood now. I'm sure Alonso looks at the Mets and says, "F them! They don't want me back, so why would I bend over backwards?"" he continued. "He's looking at what they're offering and saying, "Screw it! I don't want to be back here!""

Alonso rejected a seven-year, $158 million extension from the Mets in 2023.

"The only thing that complicates Pete Alonso coming back is money, not positioal availbility": Evan Roberts

Pete Alonso won the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year award. (Image Source: Imagn)

Evan Roberts believes there will be an open spot for Pete Alonso on the New York Mets roster for next season, as they haven't yet added a corner infielder as yet. However, he thinks time may run out for Alonso to return to the Mets once they start adding to their bullpen if he hasn't already signed for another team by then.

"Alonso still fits on this roster, and that's what's going to make things very interesting over the next few weeks until he puts us out of our misery and goes elsewhere. The only thing that complicates Pete coming back is money, not positional availability. They're not adding a first baseman. They're not adding a third baseman," Roberts said. "So, that spot for Pete is always going to be there.

"What may change is if the Mets spend on relievers and spend in other areas," he added. "Will Steve Cohen be willing to write a check on the tax, potentially, of Alonso coming back?"

Alonso has spent his entire six-year career with the Mets since making his debut in 2019.

