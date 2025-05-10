Aaron Judge highly praises Jasson Dominguez for etching name in Yankees history with exceptional outing 

Jasson Dominguez had a historic night on Friday as he hit three home runs, resulting in seven RBIs to help the New York Yankees win the game 10-2 over the Athletics. Among the three home runs was a grand slam in the eighth inning against Athletics rookie Elvis Alvarado.

Dominguez joined a legendary list that includes Lou Gehrig, Tony Lazzeri, Mike Stanley, Aaron Judge and Alex Rodriguez by becoming the latest Yankee to hit a grand slam in a game where he also slugged three home runs.

The historic performance from the Yankees' young gun left an impression on his captain, Judge, who didn’t hold back in his admiration for the 22-year-old phenom.

"That was incredible," Judge told YES Network. "Even going back to spring training—you know, the guy goes out there, wins a job. The work I saw him put in on the backfields when no one was really looking — on the defensive side, in the cage — and then to see him have a game like this tonight, three homers? It’s just special.

"I think you saw the excitement from everybody in the dugout on each homer. I'm happy for him. He's going to have a fantastic year, and this is another special night we got to witness," he added.

Aaron Judge reveals which moment of Jasson Dominguez's stood out for him

Dominguez had Yankees fans cheering out loud for him on three occasions.

Dominguez hit a solo shot off Osvaldo Bido in the third inning. He hit another solo home run in the seventh against Hogan Harris. Of course, the grand slam in the eighth was also a big moment.

But when asked which moment stood out for him in Friday's game, the Yankees captain said:

"For me, it was that first homer. Goldie goes up there — tough at-bat, down 0-2 — drills the ball out to center. Then Jasson goes up there and he was ready to hit. First pitch, fastball, fouls it off. Then the guy dots a changeup away that he’s able to get the barrel on and drive it out to right-center. It’s just impressive."

Judge added Dominguez's ability to be patient and disciplined at the plate works well for the young star.

With the win, the Yankees improved to 22-16, bolstering their lead in the AL East over second-place Boston Red Sox, who are three games behind.

