Aaron Judge sends warning to MLB teams after disappointing World Series loss to Dodgers

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees could be in store for a big 2025 campaign after landing a number of upgrades in both free agency and on the trade market. After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in the World Series, the two-time MVP is looking ahead to the new season and proving why they should be considered significant threats heading into 2025.

Ad

The New York Yankees are busy preparing for the long season ahead at the team's facilities in Tampa, Florida. The hard-hitting outfielder was asked about the team's heart-breaking loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in year's World Series, with Aaron Judge saying that it has the club motivated to get the job done this upcoming campaign.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The superstar outfielder spoke to the media on Monday, stating his intentions of competing for the title again clear. While Aaron Judge explained that reaching the World Series is an accomplishment on its own, he says the team is motivated for more.

"Definitely coming in hungy, if not hungrier than years past... Getting to the dance and then losing out on it is definitely a lot worse than not even getting in so guys are motivated, guys are ready to go. Definitely some great energy so far and it's only been a couple of days," Judge said of the team's mindset heading into 2025.

Ad

Last season, Aaron Judge put on a show en route to the second American League MVP Award of his career. The hulking outfielder posted a .322 batting average with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and a MLB-leading 1.159 OPS. While the club will certainly miss having a power bat like Juan Soto, Judge alone make the New York Yankees a threat to compete in the American League.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the departure of Juan Soto, the Yankees' front office made a number of signficant moves, including adding the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, and Devin Williams, rounding out the roster in a significant way. There is a chance that the club will be able to outperform their 2024 level, which could allow them to make another push for the title.

Aaron Judge is the current betting favorite to win the AL MVP according to FanDuel

The outfielder is one of the best players in baseball thanks to his ability to rack up massive home run after massive home run. This is why it is unsurprising to see that the two-time AL MVP is the current betting favorite to win yet another MVP in 2025.

According to the popular sports betting site, Judge sits atop the list of AL players to win the award, currently sitting at +300. Even though he is the favorite, Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is hot on his heels, sitting at +350, following by Gunnar Henderson at +700. At this point, it might be the New York star's award to lose.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback