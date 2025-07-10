“Aaron Judge is a lot bigger than me” - Cal Raleigh shows respect with powerful words for Yankees slugger

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has emerged as one of the best in the game, slashing a record of .268/.383/.646 in the American League. He has broken records and is even mentioned in the same list as Aaron Judge.

During Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees, Raleigh admitted that he is not used to the media spotlight but isn’t shy either. He admitted that he is grateful for the love and support he’s been getting, considering how tough the race is to be in the MLB limelight.

“I don’t necessarily enjoy [the attention], but it means you are doing something right. I’m very fortunate to be in that spot. I try to keep it rolling. I know a lot of people would like to be in these shoes. I’m grateful for it, understanding that I’m very happy where I’m at.”

Furthermore, he expressed deep respect for New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge. He said that even being mentioned alongside him is a great honor in itself.

“[Aaron Judge] is a lot bigger than me. He is an amazing player. What he is doing out there is crazy. He is one of the best to ever do it. He is a special player. Me being in that sentence, I’m just grateful to be in there. He is a really good one.”

However, for Raleigh, it’s not enough to stop where he is now. It’s all about team wins for the 28-year-old. He expressed that at the end of the day, the win and the AL standings count much more than individual results.

Cal Raleigh talks about challenges at the plate

Cal Raleigh [Source: Imagn]

Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh revealed that he prefers handling one problem at a time rather than keeping his eyes fixed on the future. For him, it’s a step at a time, as improvements and changes remain part of the process.

“I’m more focused on what I did at the plate -- the process of it, the day-to-day of it rather than achieve a certain goal. I have to do this today in order to be where I want to be. Now, it’s just one pitch at a time, trying to win each individual pitch.”

He credits his approach to his former teammate Justin Turner, who taught him that it’s important to take walks and base hits instead of getting frustrated over home runs. Knowing and understanding the strengths and weaknesses has been an important step in his progress.

