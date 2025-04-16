Juan Soto is once again in the limelight with his latest comment on Aaron Judge being one of the best hitters in baseball. His interview with NY reporter Mike Puma made several clicks online, creating a widespread controversy.

In the interview, Soto said his at-bats were different than when he played with Judge behind him. However, the New York Yankees captain glossed over the issue, noting Soto has now got Pete Alonso behind him.

Just like Aaron Judge, Alonso is one of the top hitters in the league. He believes it will take no time for Soto to adjust to his new team and lineup in the regular season games.

“I’m not really going to go back and forth with this. He’s got probably one of the best hitters in the game behind him right now in what [Pete] Alonso is doing. It has been fun to watch. He’s hitting close to .400. He’s driving the ball all over the field, driving guys in. So they’re gonna be good.”

The 2026 Team USA captain compared his performance to Soto's last season, where Soto batted .325, to Judge's .207 in March. Soto's move from the Bronx to Queens remains somewhat turbulent, marked by controversies and rumors.

Aaron Judge - Juan Soto pairing to be missed in 2025

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto - [Credit - Imagn]

The Aaron Judge - Juan Soto powerhouse will be deeply missed by the Yankees fans this season after the latter’s 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets. The breakup was further highlighted recently, followed by Soto’s comment on missing Judge behind him in the lineup.

“It’s definitely different. I had the best hitter in baseball hitting behind me. I was getting more attacked and more pitches in the strike zone, less intentional walks and things like that. I was pitched differently last year.”

Despite questions over Soto’s feelings towards the Bronx members, the superstar has been adjusting well to his new team. Apart from Pete Alonso, he also has top MLB players as teammates in Francisco Lindor, Clay Holmes and Jose Siri to name a few.

