Aaron Judge makes feelings known on World Series Game 5 error backlash

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees lost the 2024 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Judge had a nightmare in the decisive Game 5 as he played a part in the team blowing a five-run lead.

The Yankees captain committed a notable error as he failed to catch a flyball. Judge’s mistake gave Dodgers’ utility player Enrique Hernandez the chance to reach second base, which sparked LA's comeback.

Unfortunately for Judge, fans still haven't forgetten that night. His mistake became a meme for several posts, including NFL memes for dropped passes.

In an exclusive interview with USA Today on Sunday, the Yankees' captain spoke on the fifth-inning Game 5 incident, saying:

“What are you going to do? People want to talk about it, do this and that. It happened. It happened. There’s nothing that can change that."

Judge admitted that errors are quite common in sports, but being part of the Yankees and making a mistake in the postseason spotlight underlined it more. However, the only thing to do is to move forward and to take it as a learning lesson.

While Game 5 left a “sour taste” in the mouth, there’s nothing a player can do but try to be better.

"Once the play is over with, there’s nothing you can do about it. Go out and make the next play. That’s what it really all comes down to,” Aaron Judge said.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' big fifth inning turned the New York Yankees' 5-0 lead into a 5-5 tie. Judge’s error was followed by several other Yankees players' mistakes, as LA wound up winning the World Series-clinching Game 5, 7-6.

Yankees' Game 5 errors other than Aaron Judge’s misplayed flyball

Aaron Judge [Source: Imagn]

Apart from Aaron Judge’s error in the 5th inning of Game 5 of the World Series, the New York Yankees committed other costly mistakes. Some of them include Anthony Volpe’s wild throw, Gerrit Cole’s coverage, catcher interference, and a balk call.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. failed to secure Anthony Volpe’s wild throw that ended up rolling in the dirt. It gave enough time for all Dodgers runners to be safe. Furthermore, Gerrit Cole failed to cover first base on Mookie Betts' grounder.

It eventually allowed the Dodgers to score, allowing them to boost their lead. The team was also involved in a catcher’s interference call in the 8th inning and a balk call on an extra pickoff throw.

This year, the team is once again looking to reclaim its spot in the World Series and challenge its 2024 rivals for the crown.

However, the Yankees lost their three-game series against the defending champion Dodgers 2-1 in LA over the weekend. The Bronx Bombers were outscored 29-14 over the three games. Judge hit three home runs in the two defeats.

