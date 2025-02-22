Aaron Judge makes his feelings known about Yankees overturning facial hair rule

Aaron Judge is one of the best players in Major League Baseball and he is clearly the face of the New York Yankees. He has been following the rules set by the Yankees since he was drafted, but the team recently made a big rule change.

Ad

The New York Yankees have long since had a policy that every player has to be clean-shaven, but the franchise has revoked that rule. Judge understands the reason for the rule change but doesn't want to see any more changes happening.

"Aaron Judge will not be growing a beard," Yankees beat reporter Greg Joyce wrote on X. "He said he was shocked by the decision, but understands why Hal Steinbrenner changed the facial hair policy, making sure NYY could be its best. Judge made it clear to Hal he wanted other rules to remain because they help teach discipline."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New York Yankees are the only team in baseball that had this policy, and it did impact some free agent decisions by players. Judge will not be sporting a beard anytime soon, but he now has that opportunity.

Aaron Judge already impressing fans at Yankees' Spring Training

Aaron Judge arrived at the Yankees' Spring Training last weekend, and he has been getting plenty of work done on the field. On Feb. 19, he was taking live batting practice on the field, and there were some fans who were able to get in the park to check out the action.

Ad

It didn't take Judge long to put on a show for the fans, although it wasn't as early as some of them wanted. After taking two pitches that were called for strikes, a fan yelled at Aaron Judge for some action.

"Swing the bat!" One fan yelled.

Expand Tweet

On the very next pitch, Judge belted a long home run over the fence to the amazement of the Yankees fans that were there. The 32-year-old continues to provide plenty of power for the Yankees as he belted 58 home runs and drove in 144 runs during the 2024 MLB season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback