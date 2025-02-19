WATCH: Aaron Judge wows fans at Spring Training after fan's 'Swing the bat!' taunt at Yankees captain

Aaron Judge arrived at New York Yankees Spring Training this past weekend, and it hasn't taken long for him to put on a show for the fans. Judge is the leader of the Yankees team, and was also the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player.

On February 19th, Aaron Judge was taking some live batting practice during Spring Training, and there was a group of fans in attendance. In a video posted by Bryan Hoch on "X," some of the fans were getting upset at the Yankees star for taking too many pitches.

"Swing the bat!" -Yankees fan yelled

After taking the first two pitches for strikes in his at-bat, Judge responded by belting a long home run to center field. The ball just sounds different coming off the bat of Aaron Judge, and his loud contact was a great response to the heckling fan.

Judge belted 58 home runs, drove in 144 runs during the 2024 regular season, and is consistently one of the best sluggers in the American League. Despite taking some heckling from fans in Spring Training, he is the unquestioned leader and fan favorite for this current version of the New York Yankees.

The Yankees participate in the Grapefruit League for Spring Training and they play their home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. Judge and the New York Yankees will begin the 2025 season on March 27th at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aaron Judge Excited to Play with New Teammates in New York

Judge will not have Juan Soto in the lineup with him in 2025, but the New York Yankees still had a productive offseason. The loss of Soto leaves a big hole, but Aaron Judge has expressed excitement about the new pieces on the team.

“It's exciting. A lot of different pieces that have come in," Judge said. "We start with Bellinger, a guy that can play three, four, five, six different positions for us, play all over the field. A guy like Goldschmidt, who's been one of the top ten hitters in the game for the past ten years. It's been impressive to watch. He's going to bring a different side of the game to us at first base. He's a guy that can run the bases well as well."

It will take the new players some time to warm up to the fans in New York, but they will never be able to rise to the level of Aaron Judge.

