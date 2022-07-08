“Both will be yankees” “Judge would still snap him in half” - MLB twitter fans compare Pittsburg Pirate Oneil Cruz and New York Yankee Aaron Judge as to who is BIG

It was a memorable night for Aaron Judge. He added yet another feather to his illustrious cap by becoming the first Yankee ever to have multiple 30-home run seasons before the All-Star break.

From the perspective of a New York Yankees fan, watching their team dominate hasn’t been a rare sight this season. Seeing an opponent who is tall enough to look Aaron Judge eye-to-eye without tilting upward? That was almost unheard of until Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz entered the discussion.

The Yankees look unstoppable right now as their remarkable season continues with a 16-0 blowout victory over the Pirates on Wednesday night. However, what particularly caught the attention of fans on Twitter was the imposing presence of Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz while standing next to Aaron Judge.

(via Oneil Cruz has passed the ultimate test of being a large baseball player. He still looks big next to Aaron Judge(via @DHPhoto11 Oneil Cruz has passed the ultimate test of being a large baseball player. He still looks big next to Aaron Judge(via @DHPhoto11) https://t.co/pYEaAJQ31S

"Oneil Cruz has passed the ultimate test of being a large baseball player. He still looks big next to Aaron Judge." - Talkin' Baseball

Some believe both players will eventually share the same dressing room.

"Both will be Yankees" - the_stug0tz

If that becomes the case, New Yorkers will not need to choose sides.

Aaron Judge and Oniel Cruz - two behemoths in a league of their own

Aaron Judge and Matt Carpenter of the New York Yankees fist bump while coming off the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

At 6-foot-7, Judge makes most MLB players appear short next to him. Of course, there are exceptions, and we saw a big one last night.

Oneil Cruz, also 6-foot-7, is one of the brightest young prospects in baseball right now and was called up by the Pirates last month.

Cruz replaced starting shortstop Kevin Newman, who was sidelined with hamstring and groin issues. Since then, the rookie has impressed consistently with his speed, strength, and power at the plate.

Judge and Cruz were photographed next to each other on the field at PNC Park yesterday. Fans on Twitter have been at loggerheads ever since over who is the bigger athlete.

. @Yankees_Heat_ @TalkinBaseball_ @DHPhoto11 Wait is that really what a 6’7 guy look like standing next to a 6’7 guy? @TalkinBaseball_ @DHPhoto11 Wait is that really what a 6’7 guy look like standing next to a 6’7 guy?

"Wait is that really what a 6’7 guy look like standing next to a 6’7 guy?" - Yankees_Heat_

Irrespective of the verdict, both of them are probably too tall to indulge in some of life’s greatest pleasures.

"They’re both definitely too tall to ride the local roller coaster." - Matthew Berry

Judge has stood next to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve — the shortest player in MLB currently at 5-foot-6 — on a number of occasions. While that made for quite a contrasting photo, one fan in particular wants to see an infield comprising Altuve and Cruz, because why not?

C.J. @NotCharles2 @TalkinBaseball_ @DHPhoto11 At some point, doesn't even have to be an MLB team, but at some point I want a O'Neil Cruz Jose Altuve middle infield it would be so fun @TalkinBaseball_ @DHPhoto11 At some point, doesn't even have to be an MLB team, but at some point I want a O'Neil Cruz Jose Altuve middle infield it would be so fun

"At some point, doesn't even have to be an MLB team, but at some point I want a O'Neil Cruz Jose Altuve middle infield it would be so fun." - C.J.

In terms of scale, Judge weighs in at 282 pounds, while Cruz is 220. Both are record-makers. Cruz is the tallest player in MLB history to play at shortstop, and Judge holds the same honor among center fielders.

"Someone’s 6’7 210lbs and someone 6’6.5 280lbs." - Xanakin

As things stand, Yankees supporters don't need to indulge in this "who is bigger" debate. They have better things to pay attention to right now, like enjoying their record-setting campaign. Seasons like these are rare for a fan to enjoy, so cherish it while it lasts.

