  Aaron Judge reacts to $218,000,000 Yankees teammate's Opening Weekend in Bronx

Aaron Judge reacts to $218,000,000 Yankees teammate's Opening Weekend in Bronx

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 01, 2025 11:10 GMT
New York Yankees Spring Training - Source: Getty
Aaron Judge reacts to $218,000,000 Yankees teammate's Opening Weekend in Bronx

The New York Yankees are off to a stellar start, thanks in large part to Aaron Judge's monstrous home runs and controversial "Torpedo bats." However, the same cannot be said for Max Fried, who joined the Yankees in free agency, signing an eight-year, $218 million.

The highest paid southpaw in the majors pitched 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits, six runs, two earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It wasn't the most ideal start Fried had, but the Yankees hitters supported the pitcher well as the club won 20-9. This game was followed by another 12-3 win as the Yankees began their campaign with a 3-0 start.

On Monday, Fried shared an array of photos from his first Opening Weekend in Bronx, including photos from his outing and game-day outfit.

"Great first Opening Weekend in the Bronx!," Fried wrote in the caption.
Yankees captain Aaron Judge showed his enthusiasm, responding to Fried's post with a pair of fire emojis:

"🔥🔥"
Aaron Judge&#039;s reaction
Aaron Judge's reaction

Max Fried reacts to an underwhelming start in Yankees debut

Max Fried wasn't at his best, but the Yankees hitter covered for him. Fried didn't receive a decision in Saturday's 20-9 win. He spoke about his start in the post game press conference.

"I would've loved to (qualify for the win), but there were a lot of things throughout the outing that I didn't do my part in to be able to earn that," Fried said after the game.
"Adding a bunch of pitches, the PFP (error) in the second inning added a bunch of pitches. I walked a bunch of guys. It wasn't a clean game. So at that point, if I wanted to be able to earn that, I should've done a lot more earlier in the game."
The Yankees have no option but to ask Fried to give them lengthy starts. After losing a couple of their premium starters, Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, to longterm injuries, the team will likely rely on Fried to give them wins.

It was only Fried's first start, so the Yankees will expect those early jitters to go away when he takes the mound next weekend in Pittsburgh.

Edited by Bhargav
