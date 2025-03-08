Aaron Judge reacts to 'James Harden beard' query after Yankees lift facial hair restrictions

Following the New York Yankees' change in facial hair policy, team captain Aaron Judge offered his thoughts on growing a beard. The Yankees outfielder reacted to a suggestion that he keep a thick beard like NBA superstar James Harden.

The Yankees had a strict policy that required players and staff to be clean-shaven, in addition to having their hair not grow beyond the shirt collar. Former team owner George Steinbrenner instated the rule to instill greater discipline and professionalism. Last month, his son and current owner Hal Steinbrenner amended the rule by allowing their players to keep "well-groomed beards."

Aaron Judge offered an interview to former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips for MLB Network Radio on Friday. Phillips asked Judge if the latter would want to have a James Harden beard now that the New York Yankees have relaxed their stance on facial hair.

"Oh, if I could grow it, maybe," Judge replied. "But, you know, I got drafted by the Yankees, grew up a Yankee. The guys before me, this is how they were. I just want to keep that tradition."

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, the new Yankees closer Devin Williams was one of the driving forces behind the rule change. Williams had to shave off his beard upon signing with the team in the offseason but reportedly complained to general manager Brian Cashman about the inconsistent application of the rule, which allowed mustaches but not beards.

Aaron Judge comments on the Yankees' goals for 2025

Aaron Judge was named the AL MVP for the second time in his career in 2024 (Image Source: IMAGN)

The New York Yankees claimed their first American League pennant in 15 years and came just three wins away from winning their first World Series title since 2009, while Aaron Judge was named the unanimous MVP. Judge believes the team is capable of challenging for the top honors again and is extra motivated after their disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

"We got a goal here when we play in New York; it's about winning the championship," Judge said to MLB Network earlier this week. "We came close last year; we got a chance to go to the dance but didn't finish the job. But everyone in this room is motivated to get back there and rewrite the script."

Aaron Judge picked up his second AL MVP title last year after a historic campaign. He batted .322/.458/.701 during the regular season and led the MLB with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 223. However, Judge slumped in the playoffs and went 9-49 despite hitting three homers and driving in nine runs.

