"Aaron Judge really wanted us to get Cody Bellinger" - Hal Steinbrenner gets honest about Yankees captain and outfield plans

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jan 29, 2025 11:30 GMT
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park (Source: Getty)
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner revealed that Aaron Judge played a huge role in the front office's decision to sign Cody Bellinger this winter. The reigning AL MVP is widely considered the best slugger in the game right now and plays an important leadership role in the clubhouse as captian of the team.

On the YES Network, Steinbrenner revealed that Judge urged the Yankees management to sign Bellinger in the offseason, and they heeded his advice:

"He's been phenomenal. As you know, he spends so much time in the clubhouse, he's been phenomenal as a leader as well. But what he's done in the field is amazing.
"We've talked a little bit about the fact that he's probably going to be seeing some more time in right field. I'm not sure he's about that. He really wanted us to go out and get Bellinger, and he's a big part of the reason why we did."
Aaron Judge was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2013 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2016. He has since grown into one of the best hitters the game has ever seen, breaking records galore along the way.

Last season, Judge earned his second AL MVP award after leading the Yankees to the World Series. After their disappointing loss to the Dodgers on the biggest stage, the Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets. It was clear that the Yankees needed a hard-hitting outfielder in the lineup, so it's no surprise that Judge wanted them to sign Cody Bellinger.

MLB insider gives his opinion on Aaron Judge's legacy if he doesn't win a World Series with the Yankees

After the New York Yankees' defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, many have questioned whether Aaron Judge will ever win a championship. Discussing the impact it could have on his legacy on the SNY Network, MLB insider Bryan Hoch said:

"It's a huge part of it because if he retired today, he's still a Monument Park Yankee. He's an immensely popular fan favorite, but that's Don Mattingly territory where you just didn't have the ring."

Not only did the Yankees come short during the Fall Classic last year, but Judge's numbers were well below his usual high standards. He has received plenty to criticism for not performing on the biggest stage, so only a World Series title will subdue those claims.

