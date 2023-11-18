Aaron Judge is one of the best players in the league and a generational talent. His nine-year, $360 million contract that he signed last offseason speaks to the type of player he is.

Before everybody knew Judge for what he is now, it took a lot of work to get there. Much of that work was done at Fresno State University, where he played for three seasons from 2011-2013.

He thanked the university for molding him into the man he had become. He will return there this weekend as the school will honor him by retiring his No. 29 college jersey.

"There's so many lessons I learned there," stated Judge per Jesus Cano. “Either from coach Batesole or from my teammates or from the community that support it so well -- the Red Wave.”

Aaron Judge holds Fresno State close to his heart. If it was not for them, he may not be where he is today. His ceremony has sold out, speaking to the support he gets from the community.

Judge later stated:"Those three years I spent at Fresno State to mature as a player on the field -- [and] as an individual and a young man off the field -- shaped and prepared me for this next jump inyo [playing] pro baseball for the New York Yankees."

Judge was the first Fresno State player ever to win the College Home Run Derby. He also took the Bulldogs to win two conference championships. He truly had a great college career.

All eyes will be on Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in 2024

The New York Yankees had a disastrous 2023 season where they missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. They finished the regular season with a record of 82-80, nearly finishing in last place in the AL East.

Coming into the 2024 season, all eyes will be on this team. The fanbase is growing restless with the lack of World Series appearances in recent years and wants to see their team return to glory.

It will be a pivotal season and Aaron Judge must stay healthy. The season was nearly lost when he went on the IL with a torn ligament in his toe. Nobody stepped up to carry the load when he was on the sidelines.

The team has some holes to fill. They need some pitching help alongside a left-handed hitting outfielder, so expect the front office to be aggressive over the next few months.

