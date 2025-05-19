Aaron Judge reveals conversation with Juan Soto before Game 3 Subway Series

The Yankees-Mets Subway Series had a dramatic ending on Sunday, with Aaron Judge and Co. beating Juan Soto's team 8-2. Before Game 3, the spotlight fell on Judge exchanging words with his former teammate Soto on the field.
Following the series, New York Yankees captain Judge opened up on his conversation with the record $765 million signee. Judge said that they just greeted each other, as it was their first on-field meeting in the Subway Series.
Since Soto signed with the New York Mets, the MLB world was on the lookout for their rematch in the regular season. They finally had it, with the weekend game taking place in the Bronx. Judge said about their interaction:
"Just said hello to him, I hadn't seen him all series. Just kind of wishing him the best, kind of said, 'hey man, you're the best in the game. Things like this are gonna happen, just keep playing your game,” Aaron Judge said.
In Game 1, Soto was seen catching up with his former teammates and manager Aaron Boone before the game. Things, though, took a turn for the worse when boos rained down on the outfielder following his first return to the Bronx since signing with the Mets.
Juan Soto rained down with boos by Yankees faithful
A former New York Yankees fan favorite, Juan Soto, got a rowdy welcome at the Bronx in the Subway Series. The boos were so loud that even Mets players and manager Carlos Mendoza had to admit their enthusiasm.
When asked if the atmosphere took any toll on the 26-year-old, Mendoza said that it was probably not the case. According to him, Soto thrives under pressure, but it just might have been the loudest boos he heard in his career.
Last month, Aaron Judge talked about Soto’s vacancy in the clubhouse. While he admitted that there’s no one like him, Judge sounded confident about the team’s new additions and what they could offer to fill up Soto’s spot.
Despite being rivals in different NY teams, the two have kept in touch as friends. On Sunday, they were seen embracing each other before the game started.