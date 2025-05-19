Aaron Judge reveals conversation with Juan Soto before Game 3 Subway Series

The Yankees-Mets Subway Series had a dramatic ending on Sunday, with Aaron Judge and Co. beating Juan Soto's team 8-2. Before Game 3, the spotlight fell on Judge exchanging words with his former teammate Soto on the field.

Ad

Following the series, New York Yankees captain Judge opened up on his conversation with the record $765 million signee. Judge said that they just greeted each other, as it was their first on-field meeting in the Subway Series.

Since Soto signed with the New York Mets, the MLB world was on the lookout for their rematch in the regular season. They finally had it, with the weekend game taking place in the Bronx. Judge said about their interaction:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just said hello to him, I hadn't seen him all series. Just kind of wishing him the best, kind of said, 'hey man, you're the best in the game. Things like this are gonna happen, just keep playing your game,” Aaron Judge said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Game 1, Soto was seen catching up with his former teammates and manager Aaron Boone before the game. Things, though, took a turn for the worse when boos rained down on the outfielder following his first return to the Bronx since signing with the Mets.

Juan Soto rained down with boos by Yankees faithful

Juan Soto [Source: Imagn]

A former New York Yankees fan favorite, Juan Soto, got a rowdy welcome at the Bronx in the Subway Series. The boos were so loud that even Mets players and manager Carlos Mendoza had to admit their enthusiasm.

Ad

When asked if the atmosphere took any toll on the 26-year-old, Mendoza said that it was probably not the case. According to him, Soto thrives under pressure, but it just might have been the loudest boos he heard in his career.

Last month, Aaron Judge talked about Soto’s vacancy in the clubhouse. While he admitted that there’s no one like him, Judge sounded confident about the team’s new additions and what they could offer to fill up Soto’s spot.

Despite being rivals in different NY teams, the two have kept in touch as friends. On Sunday, they were seen embracing each other before the game started.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushani Chatterjee Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in English and over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.



Kaushani 's favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of Yankees as a group, their star power and their history oozes class. As for the Dodgers, Kaushani likes Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.



She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.



Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general). Know More