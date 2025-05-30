Aaron Judge reveals the one habit he ditched to stay game-ready all year

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge knows just how important he is to his ballclub. He is arguably one of the best hitters this generation has seen, hitting home runs at an insane pace.

So far, Judge has played in all 55 games. During that time, he hit .391/.488/.739 with 81 hits, 18 home runs, and 47 runs batted in, helping the Bronx Bombers to their 35-20 record.

The six-time All-Star has made it his mission to stay on the field as much as he possibly can. In an interview with ESPN, the slugger talked about the importance of staying healthy.

"It's all about staying on the field," Judge said. "You stay on the field and you're going to produce. And I was kind of sick and tired of having little nagging things that kind of pop up throughout the season.. So I made a couple of changes and here we are,"

Aaron Judge revealed that he made a few changes to make sure that he can stay on the field. One of the biggest changes he has made is with his diet.

The Yankees slugger now avoids sweets to keep his body right, but that is not all. He also hired a personal chef to cook up healthy and hearty meals to keep him fueled up all year long.

Aaron Judge likes to invest in things to make him a better baseball player

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge

Many professional athletes invest a ton of money into things they believe will make them better. Aaron Judge is no different, as he has spent thousands of dollars on things like trainers, food, and chefs.

"I invest in, if it's trainers, food, paying for a chef. It may seem like that's an expense you don't need to pay for, but I think it all works out. You get to the back end, it's going to help me play another 30 games or if it's another three years, I'll take anything" said Judge.

Judge believes all of these investments for himself pay off. He wants to continue to terrorize the league for years to come, just like his teammate, Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt took home an NL MVP Award in 2022 during his age-34 season.

The Yankees captain wants to remain at the top of his game for as long as possible. He still has seven years left on his current MLB contract after signing during the 2022 free agency period.

