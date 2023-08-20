New York Yankees star Aaron Judge recently made headlines for more than just his impressive hits or his injured toe. The unveiling of his custom Air Jordan cleats has sparked a wave of reactions among MLB fans, and it seems that not everyone understands the captain's choices in terms of his custom cleats.

In a move that surprised many, Judge's first player edition Nike Air Jordan shoes emerged in a bubblegum pink hue crafted by Jordan Brand PE designer Ryan Smith.

The reason behind this rather unusual color choice, as Judge said, traces back to a personal superstition. Judge has a pregame ritual of chewing bubblegum before every MLB game.

Judge’s routine includes starting each game with two Bubblegum pieces, and then he replaces that bubble gum only if he strikes out.

This custom carries on throughout the game, aiming to conclude with the same “tough” and tasteless gum he started with. This ritual, seemingly part of his routine for a dose of luck, has led to his decision to adorn his inaugural customized Jordans with the same shade as his trusty bubble gum companion.

However, fans were having a bit of unanimous approval. Some online comments have playfully dubbed him "Barbie Judge," teasing the vibrant pink color reminiscent of the iconic doll. Others have questioned if the shoes "come with pronouns," adding a touch of humor to the mix.

Judge's pink cleats might just become a charming symbol of his unique personality. No matter what, Arron Judge has yet again surprised fans with his personal choices.

In a captivating display of power, Aaron Judge smashed a ball toward the left-center field Sunday, securing a solo home run that not only got the Yankees on the scoreboard but also marked their first hit of the day.

The Yankees engaged in a competitive back-and-forth struggle with the Red Sox but lost 6-5, extending their streak of consecutive defeats to eight.

Taking a break on Monday, the Yankees (60-64) will then kick off a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon, who holds a record of 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA, is slated to start. Meanwhile, the Nationals are yet to reveal their starting pitcher.