  • Aaron Judge's daughter Nora joins Yankees superstar dad and mother Samantha for "sweet reunion" with Jonathan Holder's family

Aaron Judge's daughter Nora joins Yankees superstar dad and mother Samantha for "sweet reunion" with Jonathan Holder's family

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 21, 2025 08:12 GMT
Aaron Judge's daughter Nora joins Yankees superstar dad and mother Samantha for "sweet reunion" - Source: Getty

Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, became parents for the first time after welcoming a daughter, Nora Rose, in January.

The first-time parents reunited with Aaron Judge's former Yankees teammate, Jonathan Holder, and his family over the weekend. They shared the frame in an Instagram story, initially shared by Samantha Bracksieck, and reshared by Holder on Saturday.

Holder stood with his wife and his son along with Judge and Samantha, who had Nora in her arms.

"Sweetest reunion," the story was captioned.
Jonathan Holder was drafted by the Yankees in 2014 and made his MLB debut in 2016. He was promoted to the senior team in September 2014, a month after Aaron Judge made his major league debut with the Yankees.

The duo shared the clubhouse for four years before Holder was non-tendered by the American League East team in December 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs but never pitched in the major league for the team. Following his two-year stint with the Cubs, Holder signed minor league deals with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 and the Texas Rangers in 2024.

Aaron Judge is motivated by his newborn daughter

Aaron Judge is putting together another MVP-calibre season after winning his first unanimous title last season. His stellar form at the plate could be because of the arrival of his daughter Nora.

"Having the chance to have her grow up and watch me do what I love, if there's any way I can inspire her through playing this game to do something special, that's that's going to be pretty cool,” Judge said in February.
"I'm getting older. I don't want to be the old man here in a couple of years, so I've got to stay on top of my game. So she's definitely going to motivate me, definitely keep me on my toes. And it's going to be a fun couple of years, that's for sure.”

The Yankees captain went 1-for-4 on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, extending his hitting streak to three games after the All-Star break. He went deep for his 36th home run of the season in the series finale.

