Aaron Judge's grand slam heroics have left New York Yankees fans celebrating and Boston Red Sox's front office in turmoil.

The Yankees secured their victory tonight at Fenway Park with a two run home run by Aaron Judge in the ninth inning.

However, the significance of this victory goes beyond the game itself. It comes at a time when the Red Sox have parted ways with their Chief Baseball Officer, Chaim Bloom. This front office departure has been met with mixed reactions, especially from Yankees fans who wasted no time in mocking their rivals.

Some Yankees supporters have taken to social media, with one fan cheekily commenting:

"Firing their scrub GM isn't gonna fix anything."

This sentiment reflects the belief among some that the Red Sox's problems run deeper than their front office, and their struggles on the field are the real issue.

How does the future look for the Red Sox’s front office?

Chaim Bloom's firing signals a significant change in direction for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of their last ten games. While acknowledging Bloom's contributions, the Red Sox's leadership is now on the hunt for new leadership to steer the team toward future success.

As the world of MLB watches the Red Sox's quest for a fresh start, Aaron Judge's two run home run, and the Yankees supporters reactions serve as a reminder of the fierce rivalry between these two storied franchises and the passion it ignites among their respective fan bases.