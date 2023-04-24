Rookie sensation Anthony Volpe was about to make his much-awaited debut with the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
On March 29, when Volpe went to a Manhattan-based couturier to get his suit for road trips, he was shocked when the tailor told him not to worry about the bill. Apparently, it was already paid for by the Yankees captain, Aaron Judge.
Once the news went viral on Twitter, Aaron Judge's heartwarming gesture towards Anthony Volpe earned plaudits from MLB fans. Here's how Twitteratis responded:
It seems that Volpe has quickly won the heart of the New York Yankees captain. MLB fans are excited about how far this bond will evolve.
Aaron Judge is leaving no stone unturned to make a comfortable space for Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees icon Aaron Judge is truly displaying his leadership prowess. The reigning AL MVP is striving to make the 21-year-old rookie Anthony Volpe's journey with the Yankees a smooth ride.
“It’s just what you do,” Judge said.
Aaron added:
“If he’s going to be the future and be the shortstop here for the next 15 years, you’ve got to have him up here now and just kind of getting used to it. If I was trying to put myself in his shoes, trying to compete at the major-league level, my eyes would have been wide, I would have been getting overmatched. It would have been a little frustrating.”
Aaron was Volpe's age when he played for the Fresno State Bulldogs, Fresno State's NCAA Division I college baseball team.
Anthony is the youngest NY Yankees shortstop since Derek Jeter made his MLB debut in 1995 at the age of 20.