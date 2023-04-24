Rookie sensation Anthony Volpe was about to make his much-awaited debut with the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

On March 29, when Volpe went to a Manhattan-based couturier to get his suit for road trips, he was shocked when the tailor told him not to worry about the bill. Apparently, it was already paid for by the Yankees captain, Aaron Judge.

Once the news went viral on Twitter, Aaron Judge's heartwarming gesture towards Anthony Volpe earned plaudits from MLB fans. Here's how Twitteratis responded:

Vick @BlendedVick73 🏽 🏽 🏽 twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



That's what captains do 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Nick @InaudibleShoutX @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ I know Judge came up 3 years later than Volpe age wise but you just know Judge sees so much of his rookie self in Anthony @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ I know Judge came up 3 years later than Volpe age wise but you just know Judge sees so much of his rookie self in Anthony

Ken Kramer @KenKramer30 @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ Class, pure class. Credit goes to the parents of both these guys too. Lovely to hear. @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ Class, pure class. Credit goes to the parents of both these guys too. Lovely to hear.

Emiliana @EHokr Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



I am living for this bromance

Sam @samsayssports 🏼 twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



That's actually really cool 👏🏼

SLAM CENTRAL STATION @SlamCentralNYY Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Aaron Judge is the nicest and most well-liked superstar we've seen in any sport. Face of baseball. Captain. GOAT. god.

Steven Riley @Steve_Riley810 Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Judge is just different. Class act all around

oswaldo’s booty @95cabrerababe twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



STOP THIS IS SO CUTE. That's my captain 😭

Root4TheYanks @Root4TheYanks Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Awwww! I love Judgey!! That's my captain!

Well-Documented Julksamaniac Tentin Quarantino @TentyQuarantino



Veteran players who take care of the younger players when they come up will always earn my respect. Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Idc who they are or what team they play for: Veteran players who take care of the younger players when they come up will always earn my respect.

It seems that Volpe has quickly won the heart of the New York Yankees captain. MLB fans are excited about how far this bond will evolve.

Aaron Judge is leaving no stone unturned to make a comfortable space for Anthony Volpe

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees: NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after lining out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on April 23, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Blue Jays won 5-1. #Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

New York Yankees icon Aaron Judge is truly displaying his leadership prowess. The reigning AL MVP is striving to make the 21-year-old rookie Anthony Volpe's journey with the Yankees a smooth ride.

“It’s just what you do,” Judge said.

Aaron added:

“If he’s going to be the future and be the shortstop here for the next 15 years, you’ve got to have him up here now and just kind of getting used to it. If I was trying to put myself in his shoes, trying to compete at the major-league level, my eyes would have been wide, I would have been getting overmatched. It would have been a little frustrating.”

Aaron was Volpe's age when he played for the Fresno State Bulldogs, Fresno State's NCAA Division I college baseball team.

Anthony is the youngest NY Yankees shortstop since Derek Jeter made his MLB debut in 1995 at the age of 20.

