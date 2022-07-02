Aaron Judge's net worth in 2022: A detailed breakdown of the American League MVP favorite

The MLB Season 2022 is being ruled by Aaron Judge. He was selected by the New York Yankees as the 32nd overall choice in the 2013 MLB Draft. Judge made his Major League Baseball debut on August 23, 2016, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Currently, he is also a favorite for the AL MVP.

Judge, being the face of the New York Yankees and a stellar MLB player, received a hefty paycheck in June 2022. Here's a detailed breakdown of his net worth this year.

Aaron Judge's net worth in 2022

Judge's estimated net worth in 2022 is $10 million. He and the New York Yankees inked a one-year contract worth a guaranteed $19 million minimum payment with potential performance incentives and bonuses.

sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/aa… Slugger Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a $19 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday. Slugger Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a $19 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday. sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/aa…

"Slugger Aaron and the New York Yankees agreed to a $19 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday." - Sportsnet

Aaron started his MLB career in 2016 with an average salary of $507,500. He and Adidas agreed to a multi-year sponsorship in 2018. Additionally, he has endorsement agreements with companies including JBL, Pepsi, Hulu, Jersey Mikes Subs, and New Balance.

Aaron Judge's MLB contracts

2021-2021: CONTRACT: 1 yr(s) / $10,175,000

2020-2020: CONTRACT: 1 yr(s) / $8,500,000

2019-2019: CONTRACT: 1 yr(s) / $684,300

2018-2018: CONTRACT: 1 yr(s) / $622,300

2017-2017: CONTRACT: 1 yr(s) / $544,500

2016-2016: CONTRACT: 1 yr(s) / $507,500

2013-2013: CONTRACT (Signing Bonus): 1 yr(s) / $1,800,000

Real Truth @401_646 @sal_licata With today's settlement on 19 million. Yanks have paid Judge 40 million + since him being drafted 2013 & got 1.8 million signing bonus. This is his 6th year in majors. Enough money for him & family to live like royalty for generations. #NoBetOnHimself @sal_licata With today's settlement on 19 million. Yanks have paid Judge 40 million + since him being drafted 2013 & got 1.8 million signing bonus. This is his 6th year in majors. Enough money for him & family to live like royalty for generations. #NoBetOnHimself

"With today's settlement on 19 million. Yanks have paid Judge 40 million + since him being drafted 2013 & got 1.8 million signing bonus. This is his 6th year in majors. Enough money for him & family to live like royalty for generations." - Real Truth

Even if he does not receive a speculated record-breaking off-season deal, Judge is financially set for life.

Aaron Judge endorsements:

Judge has been able to bag a lot of endorsements because of his value as a New York Yankee. Compared to other MLB players, Aaron has the most endorsement contracts. In 2017, Judge and Pepsi agreed to a multi-year personal endorsement contract. Aaron also signed with Adidas in 2018. In 2021, Aaron promoted 13 brands.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell The original poster kings, the @CostacosBrother , designed an Aaron Judge poster to announce his new adidas deal. The original poster kings, the @CostacosBrother, designed an Aaron Judge poster to announce his new adidas deal. https://t.co/dQwmyB14dB

"The original poster kings, the @CostacosBrother, designed an Aaron's poster to announce his new adidas deal." - Darren Rovell

Aaron Judge deserves the huge pay checks as an MLB player of his caliber.

