New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge recently announced he was joining the Jordan brand. He joined athletes like Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Dak Prescott, Stefon Diggs, and Mookie Betts, to name a few.

As a Jordan athlete, Judge worked with Ryan Smith and created his first pair of Player Edition cleats: "The Double Gum AJ1". The gum comes from the pink soles on the bottom that are also seen on the back and toe of the cleats.

The shoe is modeled after the Air Jordan 1, which has become a popular model in the major leagues. They were inspired by the buckets of bubble gum Judge goes through every game.

It is unclear whether these will be made available to the public or just Judge himself. Either way, seeing how fashion has increasingly made its way into the game is exciting.

"0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts with those kicks" one fan posted.

"You mean Barbie edition" another fan posted.

It did not take long for baseball fans to take to social media to mock Aaron Judge and these cleats. Some fans do not like the array of pink. It gives them a Barbie vibe.

Given the season the New York Yankees are having, they would rather see Judge focused on something besides cleats. It has been a season to forget for the fanbase, especially amidst a nine-game losing streak.

Will the Bronx Bombers shut Aaron Judge down?

The Yankees could think about shutting Aaron Judge down soon. They are in the basement of the American League East, 17 games behind the Baltimore Orioles. They are also 10.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Given Judge is in the first year of a nine-year contract; they want him on the field for the long term. He has been playing with pain since coming off the IL, and the sooner he is shut down, the sooner he can start healing.