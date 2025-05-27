Aaron Judge’s plight seen by fans after diabolical Oneil Cruz strike call

Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz created history with his thunderous home run on Sunday. His home run against the Milwaukee Brewers was measured with an exit velocity of 122.9 mph, the hardest hit baseball in the Stat cast era.

It was his sixth hit of over 120+ mph, enhancing Cruz's stature as one of the most fearsome hitters in the league. His reputation seemingly worked against him on Monday in the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During a plate appearance again, Arizona ace Ryan Nelson, Cruz withheld his swing on a pitch that was well below the strike zone. However, the plate umpire called it a strike, baffling the hitter and the broadcasters.

Baseball fans reacted to an Instagram post of the controversial strike call, drawing a similarity with calls on Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

"Ever watch Judge? Happens every game."

"Now y'all know how Judge feels at 6'9 lmao."

"Welcome to the Aaron Judge experience."

"The Aaron Judge effect.""

"Nothing new to Yankees fans."

Some fans highlighted the framing of the zone by the Diamondbacks catcher that led to the strike call.

"Horrific call but also a legendary frame job by Gabi."

""All timer frame."

The Yankees captain is often framed by catchers on low pitches for strike calls because of their stature.

Oneil Cruz clear of Aaron Judge in hardest-hit baseballs

While Aaron Judge is putting up MVP-calibre numbers for a second consecutive season, the Yankees superstar cannot measure up to Oneil Cruz when it comes to hardest-hit baseballs.

Oneil Cruz has six hits over measured by Statcast with a exit velocity of over 120 mph, compared to Aaron Judge's one. Only Giancarlo Stanton has more hard-hit baseballs, 16 with 120+ mph, than Cruz.

But comparing their all-round abilities, Judge is far ahead of the Pirates slugger and could end up winning his third AL MVP title this year.

