Aaron Judge’s walk-up lyric comes to life as he and wife Samantha chill courtside with Carmelo Anthony at Knicks game

It is a usual scene for celebrities to take over at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. On Tuesday, arguably New York's biggest sportsperson currently, Aaron Judge, was seen on the sidelines cheering for the Knicks in their first game at home.Judge made a rare public appearance with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck. The pair, who have been married for almost four years, are known for keeping their relationship away from the public eye. This year, back in February, they welcomed their daughter, Nora, into their family.Seated beside the couple was former Knick and NBA Hall of Famer of the 2025 class, Carmelo Anthony. The Instagram account Talkin' Yanks highlighted the special moment with a quirky caption.&quot;Aaron Judge’s walk-up music says, “I’m the king of New York, Melo” before he bats.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAaron Judge's signature walk-up song is Hello by rapper Pop Smoke, featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, which the slugger has been using since the 2022 season. In the song, Pop Smoke name-drops Carmelo Anthony using his nickname 'Melo', who spent seven seasons with the Knicks. The line also serves as a double reference to the movie King of New York.Back in June, Judge's former teammate Jose Trevino, in his first season with the Cincinnati Reds, trolled him by walking up to the plate, using the song, while the Yankees captain was in the outfield. Judge tipped his hat with a smile on his face at the gesture. Apart from Hello, Judge has also used Swag Surfin' by Fast Life Yungstaz and Easton this year.Aaron Judge and Samantha among many stars at MSG for Knicks' home openerAaron Judge and Samantha Brackseick, alongside Carmelo Anthony, were part of a long list of A-list celebrities who belong to the Knicks' fanbase. His teammates, Cam Schlittler and Devin Williams, were also in attendance, while New York Giants rookie running back, Cam Skatebo, got a massive ovation from the crowd.Other celebrities included die-hard Knicks fan Ben Stiller, musicians Fat Joe and Ed Sheeran, and comedians Jimmy Fallon and Tracy Morgan. Judge was also seen posing for a photo alongside, current Knicks star Karl Anthony-Towns' dad.This is the second time the 2x AL MVP was spotted at Madison Square Garden in the offseason. After their ALDS exit, Judge was seen attending the New York Rangers home opener with Brackseick and former Yankees star Anthony Rizzo.