“Aaron Judge is the scariest hitter since Barry Bonds”: Fans react to Yankees captain's 4th homer of the 2025 season

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have made a strong start to the 2025 season, winning their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. After securing a 4-2 win and an outstanding 20-9 victory in the first two games, the Yankees delivered another dominant performance in Sunday’s series finale at Yankee Stadium.

In the top of the first inning, the Brewers took an early 1-0 lead. However, in the bottom half, Aaron Judge responded with a 410-foot home run to left field, bringing in two runs for the Yankees.

It marked Judge’s fourth homer of the season in only 11 at-bats across three games.

MLB fans reacted to Judge’s strong start, with many drawing comparisons to former superstar Barry Bonds.

“Aaron Judge is the scariest hitter I’ve seen since Barry Bonds,” a fan said.

“Move over Barry! We going for 74,” another fan said.

“Aaron Judge is unreal... his downfall has been his performance in the postseason. I would love nothing more than for him to turn that around. That would be good for @MLB,” another fan wrote.

Many other fans reacted, with some crediting Judge’s surge to the Yankees’ newly designed bats.

“Torpedo Bat > what’s next @MLB bigger balls ⚾️⚾️,” a comment reads.

“Everyone needs those new bats apparently,” another comment read.

“I don’t think he was using a torpedo was he?” another comment read.

While Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe are using the newly designed “torpedo” bats, Aaron Judge didn’t find the need for it. He delivered an impressive performance, scoring four runs with two RBIs and drawing three walks in the Yankees’ 12-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aaron Judge discusses the reason for not using the Yankees ‘torpedo’ bats

According to MLB.com, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has not mandated the use of the newly designed torpedo bats, leaving the choice up to the players. Aaron Judge has willingly decided not to use the model, stating:

“What I’ve done the past couple of seasons speaks for itself.”

Judge has been a dominant force in recent seasons, earning All-Star selections every year since 2021. He was named AL MVP in 2022 and 2024. Last season, he posted an impressive .322 batting average, hitting 58 home runs and driving in 144 RBIs while playing 158 games for the Yankees.

