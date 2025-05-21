Aaron Judge sends strong message on Will Warren’s future with Yankees

The New York Yankees have received a number of significant performances from unlikely sources this season, including Will Warren. The 25-year-old rookie has stepped up for the Bronx Bombers amid a number of notable injuries to their starting rotation, likes of Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Marcus Stroman.

Despite losing this talent, Will Warren has emerged as somewhat of an unsung hero as of late, delivering a number of strong performances for the club. The New York Yankees rookie has a been on fire over his last 3 starts, racking up a whopping 27 strikeouts over 18.0 innings of work.

Warren's recent hot stretch has not only gained the attention of fans and coaches but his own teammate Aaron Judge, who spoke highly of the rookie's contributions and his future with the club.

“I’ve seen him making huge strides the past couple of starts. He’s going to be a big piece for us down the road, and he’s a big piece for us right now," Judge said of the former 8th round pick.

After starting the season as more of a filler in the pitching rotation because of the injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, Will Warren has made a case for himself to remain in his role even when some players return. If Warren can keep up this momentum, he could find himself playing alongside Aaron Judge for years to come.

Manager Aaron Boone believes that Will Warren's growing confidence has helped him thrive at the MLB level

Will Warren's development at the MLB level is exciting for the Yankees considering the average age of their rotation. He looks like he could be a significant piece moving forward for New York. His growing confidence on the mound is something that has impressed manager Aaron Boone.

“Probably gaining a bit more confidence and knowing that his stuff plays," manager Aaron Boone said of Warren's improvements. "Just that next wave of execution to really finish off outings or allow you to really pitch effectively, staying away from the big mistake,” he continued.

Warren's emergence could also open the door for the New York Yankees to potentially move on from a veteran pitcher like Marcus Stroman on the trade market. Whether that turns out to be the case or not, Will Warren has certainly developed into a weapon for the Yankees as they look to make another World Series run.

