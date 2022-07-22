Aaron Judge shows off his MLB Sorare Fantasy Baseball NFT lineup on Twitter

Sorare fantasy baseball is taking the MLB world by storm, even garnering the interest of New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Sorare has taken fantasy baseball to the next level with the inclusion of MLB NFT's.

Judge has been one of the top players in baseball this year, with a stellar batting average of .284 and an MLB-leading 33 homers. He has been a huge part of his team's success this season, and he is now bringing his talents to Sorare fantasy baseball.

The Yankees slugger celebrated the start of the second half of the season by showing off his Sorare: MLB fantasy lineup via Twitter.

Aaron Judge @TheJudge44 As we start the 2nd half I wanted to show you my @SorareMLB Dream Team picks. What do you think?! As we start the 2nd half I wanted to show you my @SorareMLB Dream Team picks. What do you think?! https://t.co/RvhZkCh00i

"As we start the 2nd half I wanted to show you my @SorareMLB. Dream Team picks. What do you think?!" - Aaron Judge

The team features MVP-caliber players, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, and even a pair of New York Yankees teammates. Nestor Cortes and D.J. LeMahieu are both on Judge's dream team. This team is absolutely stacked with high quality, rare players.

Aaron Judge's Sorare dream team is absolutely stacked

There is not a single player in that lineup that fans wouldn't want, whether it's for their Sorare fantasy team or the MLB team they support.

The Sorare: MLB marketplace just launched on July 19, so there is still time to get in early. They certainly loved seeing Judge's loaded roster, as they expressed via a tweet.

"Will your Sorare lineup look like @TheJudge44's? You can sign up now to start playing at http://sorare.com/mlb!" - Sorare MLB

Fantasy baseball has been the passion of so many over the years, and this new twist takes it to the next level. By earning the chance to acquire NFT's of some of your favorite players, your dream team has never been more valuable.

