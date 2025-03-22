Aaron Judge steals the spotlight in white vest for new high-fashion fragrance campaign

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is not only capturing the spotlight on the diamond but he's also turning heads with his off-field endeavors. After a unanimous MVP season, Judge has been busy this offseason.

The Yankees slugger is stepping into the world of luxury fragrance with Ralph Lauren. He recently collaborated with the lifestyle brand on the latest campaign for Polo 67 Eau de Parfum.

On Friday, Ralph Lauren Fragrances unveiled the campaign, featuring Judge in a compelling, cinematic ad. It captures his dedication to training and his relentless pursuit of greatness.

The tagline, “Greatness isn’t given … it’s earned,” mirrors the ethos of both Judge’s career and the Polo 67 fragrance.

"#AaronJudge brings to life the power and spirit of #Polo67 Eau de Parfum as he trains for excellence season after season. Shop the new fragrance via the link in bio," the remaining caption read.

On the Ralph Lauren website, the Polo 67 Eau de Parfum sells for $130 for 125ml, $105 for 75ml and $75 for 40ml. The description of the product is as follows:

"Similar to the eau de toilette, Polo 67 EDP opens with bright strong citrus notes including Green Mandarin and Bergamot followed by aromatic Cardamom."

"The heart of the fragrance holds a prominent Pineapple note that stands out, along with Sesame Seed, Cypress, and Lavadain. Base notes include Vetiver, Cedarwood, and Benzoin. Polo 67 is a great year-round fragrance with vibrant notes being great for Spring and Summer."

Aaron Judge became face of Ralph Lauren in Mar. 2024

The Aaron Judge X Ralph Lauren partnership started last year in March as Judge became the face of a new ad promoting their Polo 67 EDT men's fragrance.

"Ralph Lauren is all about the American dream," Judge said in a press release at the time via CBS Sports. "As a brand I've always admired and dreamed of working with, it was an honor to collaborate with them – and no less, on a fragrance campaign that's centered around designing your dreams through determination and grit. That is a message that really resonates with me in my baseball career and in my life."

Ralph Lauren also has strong ties with the Yankees as well. The company resonates with the Yankees' culture as it also enters the "golden age of baseball" with Judge steering them.

